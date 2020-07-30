Just In
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau Teases Always-On Display; Update Expected With Android 11
OnePlus smartphones are one of the most popular smartphones for the premium features it offers. Yet, the smartphone series has one feature missing: always-on display. For some reason, the Chinese company had skipped this throughout its devices, and that might be changing now. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has once again teased that it could bring in the always-on display feature.
OnePlus Series To Get Always-On Display
Almost all the OnePlus phones have featured OLED panels, yet have skipped the always-on display feature. For all we know, OnePlus smartphones might soon get this feature. The Twitter post from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau suggests that the always-on feature will come to the devices with the Android 11 update.
We know that the new OnePlus OxygenOS 11 will be based on the latest Android 11 OS, currently in the beta stage. The always-on display could appear in beta mode, starting from August. At the same time, this isn't the first time that OnePlus teased the always-on display for its smartphones.
11 "on display." 😉 pic.twitter.com/Y2prOL8Nge— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) July 28, 2020
Back in May, the company confirmed that the feature would be coming to the devices. But we didn't know much about the details. Now, the CEO has once again teased the feature coming to the devices, and this time, giving us an idea on when to expect it.
Do You Need An Always-On Display?
The always-on display is one of the handy features on a smartphone. It allows you to quickly take a look at the notifications from apps, check the time, and a few other important details. Most smartphones with OLED screens have this feature, giving users the benefit to quickly glance at their smartphone for the latest notifications.
At the same time, we've heard numerous complaints that the always-on display drains the battery of the smartphone faster. This is also why many OEMs give users the choice to either turn on/off the always-on display feature to suit their needs.
So far, OnePlus has conveniently put off the always-on display feature. But now, users won't have to wait long to explore this on their OnePlus smartphone. More updates are expected once the feature begins rolling out, at least to the beta phase.
