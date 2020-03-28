OnePlus Always-On Display Likely On Cards: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Always-on display has been one of the most-liked features on various devices. While many Android smartphones come with the ambient display, OnePlus was one of the smartphone brands to skip this feature. Looks like that's going to change now as the company announced via its official Twitter handle that it would bring in the much-demanded feature.

What Is Always-On Display

The always-on display is a smartphone feature that shows limited information while the phone is asleep. The always-on display keeps a portion of the screen turned on to showcase the time, date, notifications, and other small bits of information. It allows the users to glace at their phone and know what's new without requiring them to open it completely.

OnePlus Always-On Display

OnePlus users have been requesting the always-on or active display on their smartphones for years now. Finally, the Chinese company has obliged to rollout the feature. OnePlus confirmed that the always-on display is on its roadmap.

The top IDEA is Always-On Display. We hear you, and our OS Product team has replied: it's on our roadmap. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 27, 2020

In fact, the always-on display was one of the popular ideas submitted to the OnePlus Ideas Portal, a platform where users can submit suggestions for new software features. The OnePlus Ideas Portal also offers rewards for submissions that it decides to bring to life. The always-on display has received more than 999 likes.

When Will It Launch

It looks like the recent OnePlus smartphone holders needn't wait for a new model to get the always-on display feature. Most likely, it would be included in a future build of the OnePlus OxygenOS. Of course, it should be noted that the always-on display required a lot of power and strong battery life.

OnePlus will also need to figure out how to launch the feature without hampering the phone's battery. This means that the launch of the feature might take a while. OnePlus wrote in a comment on the Ideas portal that it is "working on fine-tuning AOD to make sure it is perfectly optimized."

