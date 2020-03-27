OnePlus 8 Pro Full Renders Leaked; New Green Shade Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 8 series is expected to arrive on April 15and ahead of the launch, the leaks have started pouring-in consistently. We recently came across some live images of the OnePlus 8 Pro and also its full specifications were tipped online. Now, the device has been leaked once again. This time, a new color option of the device has been spotted revealing the design from all angles.

The fresh set of leaks is made available via Onleaks in association with iGeeksblog. The leaked renders reveal the device in a new sea green color. The name of the shade hasn't been confirmed officially yet, but reveals the placement of the ports and keys. Also, the rear panel can be seen in a gradient shade.

Starting with the fascia, the OnePlus 8 Pro can be seen sporting a tall display with ultra-narrow bezels on the side. The display can be seen adopting the latest trend of punch-hole design as suggested by the leaks earlier.

Moving to the rear, the image confirms the quad-camera setup. While three sensors are aligned vertically, the additional sensor is placed adjacent to the setup. Also, the cameras appear to have a bulging-design.

The device can be seen housing the volume keys on the left edge, while it packs the power key on the right. The SIM card tray also seems to be placed on the right panel. At the bottom, the OnePlus 8 Pro accommodates the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille.

Unfortunately, there is no sight of the 3.5 mm headphone jack in the leaked renders.

So, it remains to be seen if the device comes void of it and if it uses the USB port for wired headphones connectivity. The device is also said to come with IP68 certification which will act as a guard against the natural elements like water and dust.

Best Mobiles in India