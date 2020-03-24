OnePlus 8 Pro Shows-Up On AI Benchmark With Snapdragon 865 SOC, 12GB RAM News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is expected to introduce its flagship OnePlus 8 series on April 15 for the masses. The company will be launching three smartphones for the first time together in a smartphone series. The OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite are the upcoming smartphones that have been teased multiple times online. In the latest development, the Pro model has been spotted online on a benchmark website which confirms its key internals.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has now made an appearance on the AI Benchmark platform. According to the listing, the handset will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which has been highlighted via the leaks in the past as well. The device will launch with a 12GB RAM configuration.

As for the benchmark scores, the device has logged 33,480 points on the AI test and hold's the 22nd position on the database. The ones that scored better than the OnePlus 8 Pro are the Samsung Galaxy S20, Oppo Find X2, and the Xiaomi Mi 10. The efficiency of the handset is yet to be tested in real-life scenarios, so, we can't comment on its performance based on the listing.

OnePlus 8 Pro Expected Hardware

The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to launch with a quad-camera setup likely housing a 64MP primary sensor. The device could also accommodate a 16MP sensor, a 2MP sensor, and a ToF lens. The smartphone is said to debut with a 6.65-inch AMOLED display that will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution.

It is expected to ship with Android 10 OS which is probably going to be topped with the custom Oxygen OS interface. Also, the device might draw its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging tech.

