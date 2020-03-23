ENGLISH

    Leaked OnePlus 8 Pro Silicone Cases Reveal Possible Design

    OnePlus 8 series, the upcoming flagship smartphones from the company is all set to be announced sometime in mid-April. This time, the company is expected to launch three smartphones for the first time - OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8 Lite. And, there are speculations that these smartphones will have a similar design language as their predecessors in the OnePlus 7 series.

    OnePlus 8 Pro Silicone Cases Leak
     

    Given that the OnePlus 8 series launch is set for April 15, several accessory manufacturers have already started making cases and other accessories for these upcoming smartphones. Likewise, the first set of cases meant for the OnePlus 8 Pro has been leaked online via GizmoChina.

    OnePlus 8 Pro Case Reveals Design

    The leaked OnePlus 8 Pro silicone cases have been leaked in Blue. The case shows that the design is quite reminiscent of that of the OnePlus 7T Pro. There are cutouts for the power button as well as an alert slider at the right and volume buttons at the left. And, the bottom edge of the case reveals cutouts for the speaker and USB Type-C port.

    No Pop-Up Camera Module

    The leaked silicone cases of the OnePlus 8 Pro show that the smartphone does not have a pop-up camera cutout at the top. This is in line with the leaked renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro hinting at a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor. When it comes to the grooves at the right, it is believed to attach a lanyard strap.

    Quad Camera Setup Likely
     

    While the OnePlus 7T Pro was launched with a triple-camera setup at its rear, the OnePlus 8 Pro is believed to get an upgrade with a fourth camera sensor, which will be a ToF sensor. The case reveals that there will be a fourth ToF sensor along with laser focus positioned towards the left of the main camera setup. Even the previously leaked renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro have been suggesting the presence of a quad-camera setup.

    The OnePlus 8 Pro is rumored to arrive with the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor. Also, the smartphone is likely to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, 5G connectivity support, and a battery along with 30W wireless charging support.

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 11:56 [IST]
