OnePlus 8 Series Likely To Launch On April 14 In India

It looks like the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones might launch sooner than we anticipated. According to the latest tweet from well-known leakster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus is likely to launch its next-generation smartphones on April 14 in India, followed by a global launch on April 15.

The leak also specifies that the company will make an official announcement regarding the launch date of the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones on March 23.

Might Launch Three Smartphones

It is speculated that OnePlus will launch at least three models in the OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 8 is likely to replace the OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to the replacement of the OnePlus 7T Pro. Besides these regular flagship smartphones, the company is likely to announce the OnePlus 8 Lite.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will be a true flagship-grade smartphone, and both models will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Both smartphones are expected to have a triple camera setup at the back, possibly with a 64MP primary sensor.

The OnePlus 8 is likely to offer a 1080p display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to offer a 1440p display with a 120Hz refresh rate with a punch-hole display at the top left corner of the smartphone.

OnePlus 8 Lite Specifications

The OnePlus 8 Lite, on the other hand, is expected to be a mid-range smartphone powered by a MediaTek chipset, which makes it the first smartphone from the brand based on the non-Qualcomm processor. As the company recently confirmed, all three models of the OnePlus 8 will support the 5G network. It will be priced competitively to tackle the competition from Realme, Xiaomi, and other Chinese smartphone brands.

