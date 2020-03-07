ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 8 Pro's Display Likely To Have These Attributes

    By
    |

    OnePlus is likely to announce the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones in the next few weeks. The brand is expected to launch three models -- the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The company has already confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and according to us, here are the remaining features or specifications of the display on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

    OnePlus 8 Pro's Display Likely To Have These Attributes

     

    Oppo's newly launched Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution (3168 x 1440p) with dual curved edged. It is speculated that OnePlus might also use a similar panel for its upcoming smartphone. In one way, the screen on the Oppo Find X2 is one of the best displays that we have seen on a smartphone.

    Considering how OnePlus and Oppo hail from the same parent company -- BBK Electronics, upcoming OnePlus series of smartphone, at least the top of the line model is expected to come with an identical display.

    OnePlus 8 Pro Possible Display Features/Specifications

    Just like the one on the Oppo Find X2 Pro, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to have a 6.7-inch OLED display with 3168 x 1440p resolution. It will have a peak refresh rate of 120Hz with a 240Hz display sampling rate. Just like the OnePlus 7T Pro, the display on the OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to offer dual-curved edges with a higher screen to body ratio.

    The OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to be the first smartphone from the brand with a punch-hole camera cutout, that replaces the pop-up selfie camera on the OnePlus 7T Pro or the OnePlus 7 Pro.

    Besides, the display on the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to offer a peak brightness of 1200nits and a sustainable brightness of 800nits. Lastly, the screen is likely to be color accurate with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Just like the OnePlus 7T Pro, the display on the OnePlus 8 Pro will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 or the newer generation of the same.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus oneplus 8 news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X