OnePlus 8 Pro's Display Likely To Have These Attributes

OnePlus is likely to announce the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones in the next few weeks. The brand is expected to launch three models -- the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The company has already confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and according to us, here are the remaining features or specifications of the display on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Oppo's newly launched Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution (3168 x 1440p) with dual curved edged. It is speculated that OnePlus might also use a similar panel for its upcoming smartphone. In one way, the screen on the Oppo Find X2 is one of the best displays that we have seen on a smartphone.

Considering how OnePlus and Oppo hail from the same parent company -- BBK Electronics, upcoming OnePlus series of smartphone, at least the top of the line model is expected to come with an identical display.

OnePlus 8 Pro Possible Display Features/Specifications

Just like the one on the Oppo Find X2 Pro, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to have a 6.7-inch OLED display with 3168 x 1440p resolution. It will have a peak refresh rate of 120Hz with a 240Hz display sampling rate. Just like the OnePlus 7T Pro, the display on the OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to offer dual-curved edges with a higher screen to body ratio.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to be the first smartphone from the brand with a punch-hole camera cutout, that replaces the pop-up selfie camera on the OnePlus 7T Pro or the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Besides, the display on the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to offer a peak brightness of 1200nits and a sustainable brightness of 800nits. Lastly, the screen is likely to be color accurate with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Just like the OnePlus 7T Pro, the display on the OnePlus 8 Pro will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 or the newer generation of the same.

