Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro Unveiled With QHD+ 120Hz OLED Display

Oppo has officially launched its first set of flagship smartphones for 2020 -- the Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro. The Oppo Find X2 duo comes top-of-the-line specifications, including 5G support with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. These are the high-end smartphones from Oppo that are likely to take on the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones.

Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro Features And Specifications

The Oppo Find X2 is the most affordable smartphone in the world with a 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Oppo Find X2 can run at 120Hz even at 2K or QHD+ resolution.

Besides the higher refresh rate and higher resolution, the OLED screen on the Oppo Find X2/Find X2 Pro does offer a peak brightness of 1200 nits and can sustain 800 nits of brightness. The display 100% of the DCI-P3 Color Gamut and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Like most of the high-end smartphones, the Oppo Find X2/X2 Pro also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, that can unlock the smartphone in a fraction of second.

The Oppo Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro are based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Snapdragon X55 5G modem with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the software part, the Oppo Find X2 runs on Android 10 OS with custom ColorOS 7.1 skin on top.

The Oppo Find X2 has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary Sony IMX689 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide Sony IMX708 sensor with a focus distance of 3cm and lastly, a 13MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and 5x optical hybrid zoom.

On the other hand, the Oppo X2 also has the 48MP IMX586 sensor as the primary camera along with a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 3cm focus distance and a 13MP periscope telephoto with 10x optical hybrid zoom. Both phones have a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture, capable of supporting face unlock.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, whereas the Oppo Find X2 offers slightly lower IP54 certification. The Oppo Find X2 Pro also has a slightly bigger battery with a rated capacity of 4,260 mAh, whereas, the Oppo Find X2 has a slightly smaller 4,200 mAh battery. Both phones do support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

OPPO Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Customized Edition Price And Features

There is also a special limited edition OPPO Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Customized Edition that comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage and comes with a hefty price tag of 12999 Yuan (approx Rs. 1,30,000), making it one of the most expensive Oppo smartphones.

Besides the Aventador SVJ Roadster inspired design with heat-absorbing 3D glass back, the retail package of the OPPO Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Customized Edition does pack custom accessories like truly wireless headphones, custom protective case, car charger, and a special braided charging cable.

Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro Pricing, And Availability

The Oppo Find X2 is the most affordable of the lot and comes with a retail price of 999 Euros (approx Rs. 83,320) and offers 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage solution in Europe. Similarly, it costs 5499 Yuan (approx Rs. 55,000) in China and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and the 256GB storage variant costs 5999 Yuan (approx Rs. 60,000).

Oppo Find X2 Pro costs 1199 Euros (approx Rs. 1,00,500) or 6999 Yuan in China and offers 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 based storage. Both models will be available in China from March 13 and will go on sale in Europe from May. As of now, there is no information on the pricing or availability of these smartphones in China.

