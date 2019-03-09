Alleged Oppo Find X2 with Snapdragon 855 SoC gets listed on AnTuTu News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone spotted on the benchmarking platform carries the model number OP46C3 and it is being suggested that the device might be called as Oppo Find X II or Find X 2.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo seems to have already started working on its next premium smartphone. The company has recently launched its mid-range F11 Pro smartphone in the Indian market and had also showcased its 10x lossless zoom smartphone at the MWC2019. The latest smartphone that has made it to the rumor mill is a flagship smartphone by Oppo.

The alleged Oppo Find X2 which is the successor of the Find X smartphone has shown up on the benchmarking platform AnTuTu. The smartphone spotted on the benchmarking platform carries the model number OP46C3 and it is being suggested that the device might be called as Oppo Find X II or Find X 2. Well, the AnTuTu listing also reveals some of the hardware which the upcoming flagship device is expected to pack. Following are the suggested specifications of the Oppo Find X2 smartphone.

Similar to its precursor, the next-gen Find X smartphone is also said to offer some top-end set of hardware. For instance, the smartphone is tipped to sport a high-resolution display panel. Though the listing does not reveal the size of the panel, it does mention a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

Oppo Find X2 will run on the latest premium Snapdragon 855 processor which will be combined with 8GB of RAM to carry on with multitasking smoothly. The device will have Adreno 640 GPU to render the high-resolution graphics. The smartphone will offer a 256GB of onboard storage to store the data on the device. It is unknown whether the onboard storage of the smartphone is expandable via microSD card or not and whether it will come with a dedicated or hybrid microSD card slot.

The smartphone will ship with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box. Oppo is yet to confirm the details on the same and we still are waiting for some more concrete information to be available on the same. Stay tuned with us for all the updates on the upcoming flagship Oppo smartphone.

