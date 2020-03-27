Oppo, Realme, OnePlus And Honor Extends Warranty On Products Amid Coronavirus Pandemic News oi-Rohit Arora

Technology brands have come forward to extend support to fight the current COVID-19 outbreak in India. Brands like Xiaomi, Vivo and Huami have announced the plans to distribute free N95 masks, protective suits and other necessary equipment to curb the Coronavirus outbreak.

Xiaomi has imported lakhs of N95 masks and protective suits to distribute them to citizens and state hospitals to curb the Coronavirus outbreak.

Vivo stated that the company has already donated one lakh medical masks to Government of Maharashtra, and 5,000 N-95 masks to filter airborne particles. Additionally, several brands have decided to extend warranty support on their products during the lockdown period.

Oppo has suspended all on-ground repair operations. However, the company has initiated an online service to help customers with basic troubleshooting and software related issues. Additionally, the brand is also extending the warranty services for Oppo smartphones, accessories and on the customer service offers.

The offers include extended warranty across all smartphones and accessories whose warranty has expired during the lockdown period starting 23rd March 2020. If you own an Oppo smartphone, you can avail the offer warranty extension for products purchased from authorized offline and online platforms whose validity expires post 23rd March 2020 till 31st May.

Below are the terms and conditions for the extended warranty services on Oppo products

Warranty for smartphones that is generally 12 months has been extended

Warranty for accessories including charger, data cable, earphones and even the internal battery has been also extended

Validity extension of all Customer Service Offers including One-time screen replacement and complete damage protection

Realme has also decided to extend the warranty on its devices till May 31. The warranty extension will be valid on products whose warranty was to expire between March 20 and April 30, 2020. The company also stated that the replaced period of devices has also been extended by 30 days for those customers, who have purchased or will purchase realme devices from March 15 till April 30, 2020.

You can reach out to Realme on 18001022777 for queries related to the warranty period or replacement extension period.

Another BBK brand- OnePlus, is also extending the warranty period on its devices till May 31. The warranty extension will be applicable on OnePlus devices whose warranty expires between March 1 and May 30. Importantly, the company also stated that it is extending the return and replacement period of its devices from 15 to 30 days. OnePlus will also provide free two-way shipping for all returns, replacements, and repairs.

Among various brands active in consumers' appliances segment, Haier India is extending warranty on all its products for two months after the pan-India lockdown is lifted. The company has stated that the warranty on all its products expiring in March and April 2020, will be further extended to two months after the lockdown is lifted.

Haier India has suspended the on-ground service support but has set up a service team to assist customer's requests. The service team will be available remotely to help the customers with their service queries through multiple channels including WhatsApp, Live chat support and Haier Careline on toll-free numbers- 1800-419-9999, 1800-102-9999.

