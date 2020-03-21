MyGov Coronavirus Helpdesk Now On WhatsApp: How To Use

MyGov Corona Helpdesk

The MyGov Corona Helpdesk is available to all using the WhatsApp messaging app. The chatbot is designed to address all queries related to the COVID-19 virus. The responses are real-time and are auto-generated messages. Currently, the helpdesk is available only in the English language.

Additionally, the MyGov Corona Helpdesk gives users various credible and accurate links to get the latest updates and other information related to coronavirus pandemic. Information regarding the affected regions, the number of people affected, recovered, and more are provided.

Here are the steps to be followed to use the MyGov Corona Helpdesk:

Users need to save the helpline number on their smartphones: 90-131-515-15. Next, open WhatsApp > new chat > search for MyGov Corona Helpdesk. A new chatbox appears and users can begin asking their queries regarding the virus.

For example, questions like what are the symptoms of coronavirus generate an automated response. The replies further generate official links and even YouTube links to better understand the answers. The automated response also includes other questions like How does coronavirus spread and so on. Users can follow the instructions given to get more answers.

Additionally, users can access more information by typing Menu. The Menu reply includes frequently asked questions about COVID-19 like What is coronavirus; How to reduce the risk of coronavirus, and so on. Users can reply accordingly to get more information.

More importantly, the MyGov Corona Helpdesk helps curb the spread of misinformation, something that has been thriving in the pandemic. The chatbot is developed with a couple of powerful tools that filter misleading information.