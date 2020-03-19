WhatsApp Sets Up Information Hub To Combat Fake News About Coronavirus News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic outbreak, WhatsApp is one of the most used platforms to spread misinformation regarding the same and creating panic among people. In an attempt to combat the same, WhatsApp has created a new information hub that will curb misinformation related to coronavirus.

The instant messaging app has shared some information regarding the information hub. It has teamed up with the WHO, UNDP, UNICEF, and Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network to share accurate information. This is one of the two new initiatives taken by the instant messaging platform to combat against coronavirus.

WhatsApp Information Hub For Coronavirus

When it comes to WhatsApp's coronavirus information hub, there is a wide range of information on the webpage. The company highlights the necessity to connect remotely with closed ones such as family and friends. It states that users can use voice, video, and group calls on WhatsApp. It also outlines the necessity for reliable sources of information.

WhatsApp information hub directs users to connect with organizations such as health ministry or WHO. These are the sources to get the latest and accurate information regarding coronavirus with proper guidelines.

Furthermore, the information hub urges users of the instant messaging app to stop spreading misinformation regarding the pandemic. It asks users to verify the facts before they forward messages that they have received from others. It has outlined detailed scenarios for various types of community leaders to take advantage of the service. These include educators, healthcare professionals, local businesses, and non-profit and local governments.

Users can navigate and open all these scenarios and see how to leverage WhatsApp and make things easier and better during the global pandemic. Lastly, it has also added a Stories section on the newly launched information hub. It includes links to authentic and verified stories regarding coronavirus.

Grant To Train People

Notably, the second initiative is to create a $1 million grant targeted at Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network. This grant will help with fast-checking for the #CoronaVirusFacts alliance. It includes over 100 local organizations spread across a minimum of 45 countries. Here's a detailed look at these initiatives.

This grant will be used to train people to use advanced features on the WhatsApp Business app. These include the use of WhatsApp Business API to improve the presence of fact-checking organisations.

