WhatsApp Gets Auto Delete Message Feature With Latest Beta Update

WhatsApp recently rolled out a major stable update for both Android and iOS devices, with support for dark mode. The Facebook-owned instant messaging app has been incorporating new features with every beta update and now an upcoming WhatsApp feature has made its way on the beta version.

According to a report from WABetainfo, WhatsApp has rolled out auto delete messages on Android smartphones, which could soon be made available for iOS users as well.

WhatsApp Beta for Android (version 2.20.83 or 2.20.84) enables users to send a specific message to an individual, which will automatically get deleted after a certain period. One can select a period of one hour, one day, one week, one month, or one year. Do note that, these settings apply to the individual contact that is in your WhatsApp list.

After setting the timer, WhatsApp will display a message saying "you changed this conversation's setting". Messages will be deleted after the specific time frame. Additionally, it will showcase a clock bubble on the chat icon, reiterating that the message will delete or disappear.

How To Get Delete Message Feature On WhatsApp?

As of now, the only way to get this feature is to install WhatsApp Beta version 2.20.83 or 2.20.84 on your Android smartphone. It is still unclear if this feature is also available on the WhatsApp Beta for iOS.

If you want to text with someone something important and you want those messages automatically disappear after a certain period, then this feature will serve the same purpose.

There is a possibility that the same feature might also be available for group chats, which will help the users to clean up the chats, probably after a year. For those who respect user privacy, this will be a nice feature and a lot of people are expected to enable this once it goes live on the stable version.

