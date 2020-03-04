WhatsApp Dark Mode Finally Comes To Android, iOS

WhatsApp Dark Mode

WhatsApp dark mode is one of the most anticipated features, especially since many other popular apps like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and others have the feature. Already Android 10 and iOS 13 support dark mode on the platform and WhatsApp will join the list. Whatsapp has also been testing the dark mode for the web and desktop applications.

Once WhatsApp is updated to the latest version, iOS 13 and Android 10 users will be able to see the messaging platform automatically switch to dark mode. This happens if the user has enabled a system-wide dark mode on their phones.

If the user wishes to switch from dark mode back to light mode, iOS 13 users will need to go to settings and switch to system-wide light mode, which is quite a drawback. WhatsApp on iOS doesn't allow users to switch to the dark mode within the app's platform.

On the other hand, Whatsapp on Android can enable the dark mode by heading to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Themes > Dark. This will enable the dark mode within the messaging app.

WhatsApp Dark Mode On Android, iOS

It should be noted that the dark mode on the Android version of the app is slightly disappointing as it doesn't offer pure black on even a dark grey look. Instead, it is close to a dark blue color. WhatsApp notes that this shade of the dark mode would be easy on the eyes. It's also possible that WhatsApp might further enhance the dark mode with further updates.

On the iOS platform, WhatsApp dark mode offers a black background with dark grey chat boxes. A report notes that the dark mode lowers the brightness of the phone's display. A WhatsApp spokesperson said that "during testing, we found that combining pure black and white creates high contrast that can lead to eye fatigue," which is why there's a dark grey and off-white colors.