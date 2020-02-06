Latest WhatsApp Android Beta Gets New Solid Color Options In Dark Mode News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

There seems to be no end to the new features that WhatsApp will rollout for its users across platforms. We say so as a new WhatsApp beta for Android has made its way to the Google Play Store. Well, this new version has some features that we expect to be rolled out as a part of an upcoming stable version in the coming weeks.

The major change that has been rolled out to the latest WhatsApp beta version is related to dark mode. Last month, the long-awaited dark mode was introduced to the WhatsApp Android beta version and now there are more features to it than expected.

WhatsApp Solid Color Options

As per WABetaInfo, the Whatsapp feature tracker, the Android beta version 2.20.31 available for beta users via Google Play Store includes a set of new solid color options. Those users who like the dark theme for the instant messaging platform can choose more solid colors instead of just black. We at Gizbot have also updated to the latest Android beta version to try out the new dark theme solid color options as seen in the image above.

Notably, the purpose of rolling out the dark mode with a black theme is to conserve the battery life on devices with an OLED display and to make it easy on the eyes while using the app in low-light or dark conditions as compared to the white or light themes.

And, apart from the new set of solid colors for the dark mode, there is no other major feature added to the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.20.31 and there is no clarity regarding when the iOS users will get the dark mode or when the stable version will receive the update.

With the previous beta version of WhatsApp for Android, the company removed the Set By Battery Saver option, which triggers the dark theme on devices running Android 9 or below. If you are not a beta program user, then you can either wait for the feature to be rolled out to the stable version or try sideloading it via APK Mirror.

