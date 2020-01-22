Just In
WhatsApp Dark Mode Available For Android Beta: Here’s How To Enable It
WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging app with its users spread all over the world. But this Facebook-owned messaging platform lacks a few features that are seen on its rivals. To resolve this issue and make it on par with the other messaging apps, the company is rolling out many new features to it. One such feature is the Dark Mode, which has its own benefits and fans.
WhatsApp Dark Mode has been in the rumor mills for long. For months, it was speculated that this feature will be rolled out to the beta version for testing and now it seems to have finally made its way to the Android beta version 2.20.13.
With this feature, users of the app can switch to the dark theme, which is like dark gray and not pure black that is seen in some apps. Chats are seen with a dark background and messages appear in green bubbles.
How To Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode
If you like the dark mode on the instant messaging app, then here are the steps to enable the feature.
- Firstly, you need to update WhatsApp for Android to the latest beta version. You can either update it from the Play Store or download the APK from here.
- Once you have the latest beta version of the app, go to WhatsApp Settings → Chats → Theme. Here, you will have to choose Dark Theme.
- For the Android 10 users, there will be a ‘System Default' option that identifies the theme used by the Android system. It will change the theme to light or dark accordingly.
- The Android Pie and lower iterations of the platform have the ‘Set by Battery Saver' option that will switch to the light or dark themes automatically depending on the Battery Saver settings.
What To Expect
Given that WhatsApp Dark Mode is available for the Android beta users now, we can expect it to be rolled out widely for the stable users sometime soon. Notably, iOS users are also expected to get the dark mode feature. It is said that the company is working on two various configurations depending on the iPhone Accessibility Settings - one with soft dark colors and the other with very dark colors.
