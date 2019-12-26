WhatsApp Dark Mode, Low Data Mode Coming Soon On iOS

ENGLISH

    WhatsApp for iOS is finally getting some much-anticipated updates. This includes the much-awaited dark mode feature for the messaging app. Although there are plenty of other ways to get the dark mode on WhatsApp for iOS, the Facebook-owned company is going to officially launch the feature soon. WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp Beta for iOS is already receiving the dark mode.

    In addition to the dark mode, WhatsApp beta participants on iOS are also getting a couple of new features. The report states that the iOS 2.20.10.23 update offers features like low data mode, contact integration feature, and of course, the dark mode update. There are speculations that the changes will appear in the Android version as well.

    WABetaInfo has released a couple of screenshots that indicate the new features spotted on the Beta version. A screenshot of a shared location map in dark mode highlights the changed app layout. From the looks of it, the updated dark mode on WhatsApp for iOS comes in the shades of grey and black.

    Additionally, the updated version will reportedly limit the auto-download of voice messages, media files, and so on - when WhatsApp is running on cellular networks. The feature will restrict the usage of network data when the user is disconnected from WiFi networks.

    Readers should note that this feature is already available on the iOS platform. But the key difference is that WhatsApp is expected to be compatible with cellular mode henceforth. The new settings can be enabled by going to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options > Low Data Mode.

    WhatsApp Contact Integration
     

    Lastly, another feature called ‘Contact Integration' is also coming to WhatsApp. When a user shares a document or any media file, they can see some suggested WhatsApp contacts and groups along with recommendations for AirDrop and Mail options. The new feature allows the user to share the media files directly with certain WhatsApp contacts via the new iOS share sheet.

    The report also notes that the above-mentioned features will roll out with the next update, except for the dark mode, which is still under development. Also, some of these features might already be up and running in the WhatsApp Business Beta version.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
