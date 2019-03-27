WhatsApp Dark Mode spotted in latest Android beta version News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Here’s a glance at how the Dark Mode feature will look like on the Android version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging app with its users spread all over the world. But this Facebook-owned messaging platform lacks a few features that are seen on its rivals such as Telegram. To resolve this issue and make it on par with the other messaging apps, the company is rolling out many new features to it. One such feature is the Dark Mode, which is quite useful.

There are speculations regarding the rollout of Dark Mode on WhatsApp since September last year but the same did not make its way to the app for long. Later, a glimpse of how it might look on iOS emerged online. Now, a report by WABetaInfo, the fansite that tracks changes to the app claims that the company has started testing this feature for Android.

WhatsApp Dark Mode

As per the report, WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.82 was spotted with this feature. But it is touted to be under development, so it will not be rolled out to all the users with this beta version. Notably, the report has shared a set of screenshots showing how the Dark Mode will look like on the Android version of the app.

Unfortunately, though we received the update to the 2.19.82 beta version, we were not able to check how this new feature that will add more convenience to the users will look like. From these screenshots, we can see that the Dark Mode for the Android version of the app is different from that of its iOS counterpart. The iOS version looks pitch black, so it will look great on devices with OLED displays. On the other hand, the Android version has a dark gray color that makes it relatively less useful on devices with OLED displays.

Other new WhatsApp features

Besides the Dark Mode, it looks like the messaging app is also working on other features such as Touch ID and Face ID for authentication to access the chats, an autoplay feature to play the consecutive messages continuously, an in-app browser, reverse image search, etc.