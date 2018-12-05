ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

WhatsApp Dark Mode likely under development for Android and iOS

WhatsApp likely to get this useful feature soon.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    WhatsApp is one of the most popular and widely used instant messaging apps. In order to retain the position, the company is rolling out several new features and improvements that will pave way for a better user experience. Now, it looks like the Facebook-owned app is all set to get a new feature, which will make it easier on the eyes of users.

    WhatsApp Dark Mode likely under development for Android and iOS

     

    Well, the talk is about the Dark Mode capability. Recently, several apps have been getting the dark mode feature including YouTube. This will make it easier for the apps to be used at night or dark environments. Now, it looks like the same is under development on WhatsApp as well.

    As per a recent tweet by WABetaInfo, a fan site that tracks the changes brought to the app, WhatsApp Dark Mode is under development. It says that there is no news regarding the same for now and that users need to wait for the update. Also, the tweet notes that they will reveal the same when there is an update from the company.

    WhatsApp dark mode

    Dark mode is already available on Windows 10 PCs and notebooks, iPhones running iOS 10 and Apple computers running MacOS Mojave. As mentioned above, YouTube also received the feature, which reduces the brightness by 50% and consumes 14% lesser battery power than the normal mode. Even Google Maps supports the feature and it is a key aspect of the Android Pie update.

    Dark mode on the messaging app will not only make it easier on the eyes but also offer a striking new look. And, it will help in saving the battery life as in the case of YouTube. The same source @WABetaInfo tweeted in September that there are important secret references in the recent updates, hinting at the dark mode feature.

    Read More About: whatsapp news apps android iOS
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue