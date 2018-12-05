WhatsApp Dark Mode likely under development for Android and iOS

WhatsApp is one of the most popular and widely used instant messaging apps. In order to retain the position, the company is rolling out several new features and improvements that will pave way for a better user experience. Now, it looks like the Facebook-owned app is all set to get a new feature, which will make it easier on the eyes of users.

Well, the talk is about the Dark Mode capability. Recently, several apps have been getting the dark mode feature including YouTube. This will make it easier for the apps to be used at night or dark environments. Now, it looks like the same is under development on WhatsApp as well.

As per a recent tweet by WABetaInfo, a fan site that tracks the changes brought to the app, WhatsApp Dark Mode is under development. It says that there is no news regarding the same for now and that users need to wait for the update. Also, the tweet notes that they will reveal the same when there is an update from the company.

WhatsApp dark mode

Dark mode is already available on Windows 10 PCs and notebooks, iPhones running iOS 10 and Apple computers running MacOS Mojave. As mentioned above, YouTube also received the feature, which reduces the brightness by 50% and consumes 14% lesser battery power than the normal mode. Even Google Maps supports the feature and it is a key aspect of the Android Pie update.

Dark mode on the messaging app will not only make it easier on the eyes but also offer a striking new look. And, it will help in saving the battery life as in the case of YouTube. The same source @WABetaInfo tweeted in September that there are important secret references in the recent updates, hinting at the dark mode feature.