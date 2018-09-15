WhatsApp possibly testing 'Dark Mode' for its platform: Report

The dark themed apps design seems to be the latest trend which almost every app maker is making use of nowadays. With Google rolling out the Material theme design and dark mode for its apps, other app makers have also started embracing the latest trend. The latest company to join the bandwagon of dark theme for the apps is WhatsApp. The dark theme for WhatsApp is what we have been waiting for quite sometime now and with the company's move toward embracing the dark theme for its platform, it appears that the wait is going to be over soon.

It is being reported that the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is working in the dark mode for its platform. The information comes from a known leakster, WABetaInfo. As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is finally following the footsteps of Facebook and bringing the dark theme for its platform. Just to recall, Facebook has also announced an OLED-friendly dark mode for the Facebook Messenger earlier this year. It remains to be seen what new features WhatsApp will have in store for the users.

WABetaInfo has tweeted that 'WhatsApp is finally working on a dark mode' and 'There are many important secret references in recent updates'. The tweet further asks the users to be patient and hopes that the new update will be a FULL OLED friendly mode for the Android phones, iPhone X and newer devices.

It is not immediately clear as to how the new dark mode on WhatsApp will look like in reality, and just the mention of this feature makes us more eager and we can't wait to get our hands on the new feature. With the availability of the 'Dark mode', it is expected that the need for modded apps and custom Substratum themes will also decline.

The dark theme not only looks good but also reduces the strain on a user's eyes and also consumes less battery giving users a premium experience while using the app. As for the availability of the dark mode for WhatsApp, there is no specific date or timeline revealed by WhatsApp. However, with the company testing this feature for its platform, it will be safe to assume that the dark mode will be soon available for the masses.

Image Source