WhatsApp now available for JioPhone and JioPhone 2: How to install WhatsApp on JioPhone?

How to install WhatsApp on JioPhone and JioPhone 2?

Go to Jio App store on the JioPhone or the JioPhone 2

Search for WhatsApp

Click install

Sign-in and authenticate the app using Jio number to enjoy WhatsApp

Make sure that you have active internet connection while setting up the application

Features of WhatsApp on JioPhone and JioPhone 2

Almost all WhatsApp features that are available on Android, or an iPhone is available for JioPhone and JioPhone 2

However, WhatsApp for JioPhone 2 is based on the non-touch user interface, so, WhatsApp will be optimised to work well on a non-touch based platform

WhatsApp for KaiOS will also support voice calls, videos calls, and voice memos, etc

Apps like FaceBook, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Assistant are also available for JioPhone and the JioPhone 2

If you own a JioPhone or the JioPhone 2, then WhatsApp is a must-have app, as, most of the people have started to use WhatsApp across the platform, and, is also available for Windows, macOS, there is even a web version of the WhatsApp as well

JioPhone or JioPhone 2 specifications

In theory, both JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 have an identical set of specifications. However, the JioPhone 2 comes with a 2.4 inch 320 x 240 horizontal display, whereas the JioPhone has a 2.4 inch 320 x 240 vertical display. The JioPhone 2 also has a QWERTY keypad, which should help the users to chat faster compared to the JioPhone, as the JioPhone has a T4 keyboard.

A dual-core processor powers both feature phones with 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

These phones also come with a 2 MP primary camera and a 0.3 MP selfie camera. Using these cameras, one can capture pictures, record videos, and can also be used to make video calls through Jio VoLTE feature or via WhatsApp.

Both devices have a 2000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing via micro USB port and also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack on top of the smartphone. The battery on the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 is user replaceable.