WhatsApp now available for JioPhone and JioPhone 2: How to install WhatsApp on JioPhone?

WhatsApp is available for Android, iOS, Windows, and KaiOS

    WhatsApp, the cross-platform messaging app is now available for JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 via Jio app store for free of cost. The JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 are the affordable 4G feature phones from Reliance Jio based on KaiOS, and, Jio has collaborated with WhatsApp to bring in the most used cross-platform messaging app to the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2.

    How to install WhatsApp on JioPhone and JioPhone 2?

     

    • Go to Jio App store on the JioPhone or the JioPhone 2
    • Search for WhatsApp
    • Click install
    • Sign-in and authenticate the app using Jio number to enjoy WhatsApp
    • Make sure that you have active internet connection while setting up the application

     

    Features of WhatsApp on JioPhone and JioPhone 2

     

    • Almost all WhatsApp features that are available on Android, or an iPhone is available for JioPhone and JioPhone 2
    • However, WhatsApp for JioPhone 2 is based on the non-touch user interface, so, WhatsApp will be optimised to work well on a non-touch based platform
    • WhatsApp for KaiOS will also support voice calls, videos calls, and voice memos, etc
    • Apps like FaceBook, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Assistant are also available for JioPhone and the JioPhone 2
    • If you own a JioPhone or the JioPhone 2, then WhatsApp is a must-have app, as, most of the people have started to use WhatsApp across the platform, and, is also available for Windows, macOS, there is even a web version of the WhatsApp as well

     

    JioPhone or JioPhone 2 specifications

    In theory, both JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 have an identical set of specifications. However, the JioPhone 2 comes with a 2.4 inch 320 x 240 horizontal display, whereas the JioPhone has a 2.4 inch 320 x 240 vertical display. The JioPhone 2 also has a QWERTY keypad, which should help the users to chat faster compared to the JioPhone, as the JioPhone has a T4 keyboard.

    A dual-core processor powers both feature phones with 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    These phones also come with a 2 MP primary camera and a 0.3 MP selfie camera. Using these cameras, one can capture pictures, record videos, and can also be used to make video calls through Jio VoLTE feature or via WhatsApp.

    Both devices have a 2000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing via micro USB port and also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack on top of the smartphone. The battery on the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 is user replaceable.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 10:38 [IST]
