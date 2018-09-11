WhatsApp now available for JioPhone and JioPhone 2: How to install WhatsApp on JioPhone?

Related Articles
- BSLN vs Jio: BSNL 155 STV with 34GB data for 17 days now available to all users
-
- JioPhone now at Rs 1,275 on Tata CLiQ; Here's how to avail the offer
- KBC season 10: Here's how Jio users can win a chance to grab the hot seat
- Jio Celebrations Pack offers 2GB data per day until September 11: How to check
- Get 1GB free Jio 4G data with Cadbury Dairy Milk
- JioPhone 2 up for third flash sale in India at 12pm: Price, specification and offers
WhatsApp, the cross-platform messaging app is now available for JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 via Jio app store for free of cost. The JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 are the affordable 4G feature phones from Reliance Jio based on KaiOS, and, Jio has collaborated with WhatsApp to bring in the most used cross-platform messaging app to the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2.
How to install WhatsApp on JioPhone and JioPhone 2?
- Go to Jio App store on the JioPhone or the JioPhone 2
- Search for WhatsApp
- Click install
- Sign-in and authenticate the app using Jio number to enjoy WhatsApp
- Make sure that you have active internet connection while setting up the application
Features of WhatsApp on JioPhone and JioPhone 2
- Almost all WhatsApp features that are available on Android, or an iPhone is available for JioPhone and JioPhone 2
- However, WhatsApp for JioPhone 2 is based on the non-touch user interface, so, WhatsApp will be optimised to work well on a non-touch based platform
- WhatsApp for KaiOS will also support voice calls, videos calls, and voice memos, etc
- Apps like FaceBook, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Assistant are also available for JioPhone and the JioPhone 2
- If you own a JioPhone or the JioPhone 2, then WhatsApp is a must-have app, as, most of the people have started to use WhatsApp across the platform, and, is also available for Windows, macOS, there is even a web version of the WhatsApp as well
JioPhone or JioPhone 2 specifications
In theory, both JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 have an identical set of specifications. However, the JioPhone 2 comes with a 2.4 inch 320 x 240 horizontal display, whereas the JioPhone has a 2.4 inch 320 x 240 vertical display. The JioPhone 2 also has a QWERTY keypad, which should help the users to chat faster compared to the JioPhone, as the JioPhone has a T4 keyboard.
A dual-core processor powers both feature phones with 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.
These phones also come with a 2 MP primary camera and a 0.3 MP selfie camera. Using these cameras, one can capture pictures, record videos, and can also be used to make video calls through Jio VoLTE feature or via WhatsApp.
Both devices have a 2000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing via micro USB port and also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack on top of the smartphone. The battery on the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 is user replaceable.