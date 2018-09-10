JioPhone now at Rs 1,275 on Tata CLiQ; Here's how to avail the offer

Reliance Jio has launched its JioPhone 2 back in its annual meeting, and the feature phone has already witnessed four successful flash sale. But the Jio Phone is still the King of the Indian feature phone market. If you are also planning to purchase one, then this is the best time to grab the phone. Tata CLiQ is currently running an attractive offer where it is providing flat 15 percent discount on the newly launch feature phone.

JioPhone: 15 Percent discount at TATA CliQ

The Reliance JioPhone is now listed on Tata CLiQ for Rs 1,500. But if you have an ICICI bank credit or debit card, then you can avail a discount of 15 percent of up to Rs 300 on the Jio Phone. However, the offer will not be applied automatically, to avail the offer you need to use the coupon code "ICICIWEEKEND" at the time of payment.

Moreover, if you have an old feature phone and you don't want it, then you can exchange the phone under the Monsoon Hungama offer. While exchanging your old feature phone for the Jio Phone, you can get the phone for Rs 501. Meanwhile, the company hasn't announced any exchange offer for the Jio Phone 2.

Jio Phone: Specifications

Just to recall, the JioPhone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display with the resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. Under the hood, the feature phone is powered by a 1.1GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 SoC, clubbed with an Adreno 304 GPU. The phone is backed by a 512GB RAM and 4GB of onboard storage, which you can expand up to 128GB via microSD card.

In terms of camera specs, the Jio Phone comes with a 2-megapixel rear camera support with a 0.3-megapixel VGA front-facing camera. On the connectivity part, the feature phone offers Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 Low Energy, NFC, and 4G VoLTE. It also packs FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as Torch Light.

The Jio Phone is fueled by a 2,000mAh removable battery, and the company claims that it is capable of delivering 12 hours of talk time and 15 days of standby time with a single charge.