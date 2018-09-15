WhatsApp for Android to get ‘Swipe to Reply’ feature soon

The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android does not include any new features. But it looks like the company is working on a new feature called 'Swipe to Reply' for the Android version of its app. Notably, this is one of the highly anticipated features as the iOS users are already enjoying it.

As per the WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned messaging platform will soon get the Swipe to Reply feature. It also explains how this feature functions and details what is new in the latest beta version of the app with the version number 2.18.282.

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.18.282

WhatsApp is constantly rolling out new beta versions of the app and the latest one for Android is the version number 2.18.282. It does not come with any new features but it appears to have brought in some fixes to the bugs that existed in the earlier version.

Swipe to Reply feature coming soon

Do remember that this feature is yet to be rolled out to the Android users of the app and this includes both the beta and stable versions. The report notes that when it is made available for the Android users, it will let you reply to a specific message by simply swiping on it. For the uninitiated, WhatsApp has a special feature to let you reply to a particular message and it becomes easier to do so with this feature.

How Swipe to Reply works

As detailed in the video on the report, the Swipe to Reply feature lets you reply to a specific message by just swiping towards it to the right. Once you do so, WhatsApp will automatically load the message similar to the reply feature that is available right now. Eventually, it saves your time considerable and lets you reply to particular messages effortlessly.

The report makes it clear that there is no word regarding when we can expect the feature to be rolled out to the Android users. But it does reveal that the same can be expected soon as it is already available on the iOS version of the app and might not take a long time to be implemented.