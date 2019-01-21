WhatsApp Dark mode: First look of the upcoming new feature

WhatsApp is once again back in the news for its most awaited Dark mode. A new development has been reported which has given some more hints about the upcoming Dark mode feature. According to the report the new feature is slated to roll out for Android and iOS both. Just to recall WhatsApp has become one of the most popular instant messaging app across the globe. The new feature is expected to enhance the user experience.

WhatsApp Dark mode will come with a black background which will comfort the eyes of the users while using the app in low light condition. This Dark mode will also help to increase the battery life of the phone with minimum brightness. Google has also admitted that the Dark mode draws about 43 percent less power of the device. Even when the phone is set to the maximum brightness. Google-powered apps like YouTube, Google Maps has already received the Dark mode update. Moreover, this mode is also introduced as a key feature in the new Android 9.0 Pie.

Famous tipster WABetainfo has posted a screenshot of the Dark mode on its Twitter. This post gives us glimpse how Dark mode is going to look on WhatsApp for Android and iOS. This feature is also expected to roll out soon on Instagram too.

Recently it was reported that the Facebook-owned WhatsApp is testing a number of new features that will be implemented in the upcoming versions of the app. Some of these features that are under development might not make their way to the stable version of the app.

As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, the Android version of this app is all set to get the stickers integration in the Gboard Keyboard app. As of now, stickers functionality is underdeveloped and offers only a few stickers designed by the WhatsApp employees.

