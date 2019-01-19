ENGLISH

WhatsApp to add stickers integration to Gboard Keyboard app

You might soon get WhatsApp stickers in Gboard keyboard app.

    WhatsApp is testing a number of new features that will be implemented in the upcoming versions of the instant messaging app. Some of these features that are under development might not make their way to the stable version of the app. However, a few are all set to be rolled out as a part of the Android and iOS iterations of the app in the coming months though in beta phase.

    WhatsApp to add stickers integration to Gboard Keyboard app

     

    The latest feature that has hit the headlines is the stickers integration for Gboard. As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, the Android version of this app is all set to get the stickers integration in the Gboard Keyboard app. As of now, stickers functionality is underdeveloped and offers only a few stickers designed by the WhatsApp employees.

    There is a possibility to use other stickers by downloading the same from the Google Play Store or App Store. But the integration of stickers to Gboard will let you use stickers directly from the app itself.

    WhatsApp Stickers integration to Gboard app

    As of now, this new feature is under development and is yet to be rolled out to the users. The main aim of this feature is to let Android users of the app install both Gboard and WhatsApp on their phones to send the stickers from within the app itself. When it is enabled, the Gboard static stickers that are sent will be converted into a compatible sticker format automatically.

    The stickers integration has been enabled by the Facebook-owned messaging platform to let Google test the same in Gboard. However, it is yet to be rolled out to the beta version of the keyboard app for the trial. If you are using the Gboard beta version on your Android smartphone, you can expect to get the stickers integration feature in the next few weeks. Until then, we need to wait for further information regarding the same from the company.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 12:36 [IST]
