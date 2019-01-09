WhatsApp likely tests fingerprint authentication on Android

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned by Facebook seems to not rest with the new features that it has already added for the convenience of users. The latest one that has hit the web is the alleged fingerprint authentication feature. It is believed that the feature will protect the conversations of users from prying eyes.

As its name indicates, once it is enabled, the fingerprint authentication will be needed every time the users open the messaging app. As per a report by WABetaInfo, a fan site that tracks the new changes incorporated into WhatsApp, the fingerprint authentication feature is under development. The report further points out that it is disabled by default in the Android beta version 2.19.3 of the app.

As per the report, the fingerprint authentication will be needed to open the app be it from the notification panel, external pickers or app icon. It will protect the app as a whole entity and not specific conversations.

WhatsApp fingerprint authentication feature

Back in October, we came across a report that WhatsApp for iOS is all set to get the support for Face ID and Touch ID features for security reasons. But the recent report hints that after trying to implement the fingerprint and face authentication features on iOS those are yet to be rolled out due to development related issues, the app has started working on the fingerprint authentication feature on its Android version.

WhatsApp is yet to roll out this biometric security feature to its app. Once it is made available, users of the Android beta version of the app can find it under Settings → Account → Privacy. Once this feature is enabled, the app will be protected completely from others. But if you already use an authentication method for your smartphone as a whole, then this could be redundant.

As of now, it is said that it will be rolled out to Android devices running Android Marshmallow or above. However, the device should have a fingerprint sensor to use it. The iOS users will also get the fingerprint authentication feature later after resolving the developmental issues that exist.