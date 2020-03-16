ENGLISH

    WhatsApp Self Destructing Messages For Individual Chats Spotted

    WhatsApp self-destructing messages feature has been under development for a while now. The self-destructing feature was rolled out as a trial last year, but was limited to group chats only. A new report now reveals that the latest beta version of WhatsApp has self-destructing messages for individual accounts.

    WhatsApp Self Destructing Messages
     

    WhatsApp Self Destructing Messages

    Self-destructing messages are quite a popular feature among many messaging platforms. This includes Snapchat, Instagram, Telegram, and more. As one of the popular messaging apps, WhatsApp didn't have this feature, which might change now. A report by WABetaInfo reveals that the new self-destructing messages feature is extended to individual chats as well.

    WhatsApp features

    Generally, most of WhatsApp features tested in beta versions make it to the final builds. The same might be true for the self-destructing messages feature. Like most features, the exact timeline of rollout remains unknown. Plus, depending on the results and feedback received on the beta version, the app might bring in some changes for the final version.

    As mentioned, the WhatsApp self-destructing messages were available only in group chats and had a rudimentary setup. Users could only choose to keep messages for five seconds or an hour, without any other timeframe in-between. It's expected the new feature for individual chats to have a better timeframe.

    self-destructing feature
     

    Presently, beta users can access the self-destructing feature in Settings of each chat. They can tap on Delete Messages and select how long they want the message to stay before self-destructing. The report notes that users currently have time options like one hour, one day, one month, and one year.

    Self-Destructing Messages For Privacy

    Self-Destructing Messages For Privacy

    Privacy activists have supported the self-destructing messages feature as sensitive information can be preset to delete at a particular time. At the same time, in India, a lot of misinformation is spread through WhatsApp and other messaging platforms. Miscreants can use the self-destructing feature to spread misinformation and set it to delete after a while, walking away without getting caught.

    There's still no word when the new feature will be available, but it's advised to keep the app updated to the latest version.

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 15:54 [IST]
    X