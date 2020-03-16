Just In
- 12 min ago Xiaomi Mi Wireless Powerbank With 10,000 mAh Battery Capacity Launched For Rs. 2,499 In India
-
- 21 min ago Amazon Vivo Carnival Offers (March 16th - 19th): Vivo U10, Vivo U20, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Y91i And More
- 37 min ago Huawei P40 Pro Series Teaser Out: Flagship Cameras, Specifications And Features
- 40 min ago Nokia C2 4G With Android Go, Dual SIM Goes Official
Don't Miss
- Finance February WPI Inflation Falls To 2.26% On Decline In Food Article Prices
- Movies Prabhas Is Not My Boyfriend But A 3 AM Friend, Reveals Anushka Shetty
- News Man 'predicted' the Coronavirus outbreak 7 years ago: Report
- Sports WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 16, 2020
- Lifestyle Rakul Preet Singh Sizzles In Her Lavender Draped Saree But Her Dainty Necklace Has All Our Attention
- Automobiles Tata Motors Mega Service Campaign: Free Evaluation, Discounted Spares, & More
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu and Kashmir In Summer
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Microsoft Releases COVID-19 Tracking World Map For Free
COVID-19 or novel coronavirus is one of the difficult viruses to detect right now, which is also one of the reasons why it spread drastically worldwide. In a bid to help fight the COVID-19 virus, Microsoft has launched a free tracker for desktop and mobiles on the Bing search engine, which also displays the number of cases and more.
Microsoft COVID-19 Tracker Features
Microsoft has brought in a new virus tracker on its Bing search page. The tracker reveals the number of confirmed cases worldwide, active cases, recovered cases, and fatal cases. The map of the world affected by the coronavirus is also displayed on the new Bing page.
The new coronavirus tracker is available for desktop and mobile platforms. Users can also see the statistics of each country. On zooming in to the map, additional information for a specific region can further be accessed.
The software giant notes that it's taking the data from CDC, WHO, ECDC, and Wikipedia for the latest and accurate information displayed on the Microsoft COVID-19 tracker. The page also displays updated information, which is roughly updated every 10-15 minutes.
Microsoft COVID-19 Tracker Access
The Microsoft COVID-19 tracker can be accessed via https://www.bing.com/covid. The information chart on the side panel also reveals the list of the most-affected countries chronologically. Another side panel appears when clicked on a particular region, with links to various news sites.
Of course, there are many services available online. Recently, Alphabet's Verily also launched a new website dedicated to coronavirus. But the Verily website only directs people to the nearest COVID-19 medical help center and is currently under testing in the Bay Area.
As a comparison, the Microsoft COVID-19 tracker is different. The new tracker is a central hub to keep an eye on the COVID-19 outbreak by including news, videos, and credible information.
Microsoft too, like most tech companies, has been affected by the deadly coronavirus. The company has decided to cancel the Build Conference and will be holding an exclusive online event. Many other companies including Apple and Google are sketching similar plans to hold online events instead of physical ones.
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,400
-
21,900
-
18,385
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,988
-
29,499
-
18,385
-
13,999
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
53,440
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524
-
18,820