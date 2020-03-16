ENGLISH

    Microsoft Releases COVID-19 Tracking World Map For Free

    By
    |

    COVID-19 or novel coronavirus is one of the difficult viruses to detect right now, which is also one of the reasons why it spread drastically worldwide. In a bid to help fight the COVID-19 virus, Microsoft has launched a free tracker for desktop and mobiles on the Bing search engine, which also displays the number of cases and more.

    Microsoft COVID-19 Tracker Features
     

    Microsoft COVID-19 Tracker Features

    Microsoft has brought in a new virus tracker on its Bing search page. The tracker reveals the number of confirmed cases worldwide, active cases, recovered cases, and fatal cases. The map of the world affected by the coronavirus is also displayed on the new Bing page.

    coronavirus tracker

    The new coronavirus tracker is available for desktop and mobile platforms. Users can also see the statistics of each country. On zooming in to the map, additional information for a specific region can further be accessed.

    The software giant notes that it's taking the data from CDC, WHO, ECDC, and Wikipedia for the latest and accurate information displayed on the Microsoft COVID-19 tracker. The page also displays updated information, which is roughly updated every 10-15 minutes.

    Microsoft COVID-19 Tracker Access
     

    Microsoft COVID-19 Tracker Access

    The Microsoft COVID-19 tracker can be accessed via https://www.bing.com/covid. The information chart on the side panel also reveals the list of the most-affected countries chronologically. Another side panel appears when clicked on a particular region, with links to various news sites.

    Of course, there are many services available online. Recently, Alphabet's Verily also launched a new website dedicated to coronavirus. But the Verily website only directs people to the nearest COVID-19 medical help center and is currently under testing in the Bay Area.

    Microsoft COVID-19 tracker

    As a comparison, the Microsoft COVID-19 tracker is different. The new tracker is a central hub to keep an eye on the COVID-19 outbreak by including news, videos, and credible information.

    Microsoft too, like most tech companies, has been affected by the deadly coronavirus. The company has decided to cancel the Build Conference and will be holding an exclusive online event. Many other companies including Apple and Google are sketching similar plans to hold online events instead of physical ones.

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 14:03 [IST]
