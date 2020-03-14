ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Rubbishes Reports Of Developing Coronavirus Website

    By
    |

    Coronavirus is rapidly spreading across continents and more people are succumbing to the virus. Worse, in many situations, identifying and confirming the symptoms of the coronavirus has become quite a herculean task. President Trump noted that Google would develop a website to help identify cases, but that seems to be another misinformation.

    Google Rubbishes Reports Of Developing Coronavirus Website

     

    Google Isn't Developing Coronavirus Website

    Contrary to most reports, Google isn't building a website dedicated to self-check coronavirus. US President Trump had earlier noted that the US government and Google are joining hands to develop a website regarding coronavirus in the face of the pandemic. Instead, a much smaller website has been created by another division of Alphabet.

    Currently, the website will be able to direct people to testing facilities in the Bay Area alone. A statement from Verily, another company under Alphabet's umbrella issued a statement an hour after Trump's press release.

    "We are developing a tool to help triage individuals for COVID-19 testing. Verily is in the early stages of development, and planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time," the statement reads, reports The Verge. The report further notes that the website is initially going to be available for healthcare officials rather than the public.

    However, it's now been confirmed that anybody will be able to visit and access the website. Yet, the tool will only be able to direct people to the pilot sites for testing for the coronavirus in the Bay Area. Verily hopes to expand the project beyond California over time.

     

    What About Google's Website?

    Earlier, Trump noted that Google was developing a website and "it's going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past - to determine if a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location," he said in a press conference. However, Google nor Alphabet spoke at the press conference.

    A tweet by Google Communications only talks about the Verily project and nothing about another independent website.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news google coronavirus
    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 14:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X