OnePlus Forcing Dark Mode On OxygenOS: Will It Work? Sharmishte Datt

Dark mode is one of the much-awaited features on most apps and smartphones today. OnePlus is joining the race to bring in the dark mode experience for users, regardless of support for developers. New reports suggest that OnePlus is testing a new forced dark mode for various applications in OxygenOS.

Dark Mode: How Popular Is It?

A lot of users have been demanding dark mode on Android. Finally, Google brought in a system-wide dark theme with the Android 10 update, launched last year. Although there is a system-wide dark mode available, a lot of developers are yet to embrace it fully. Take WhatsApp for instance. The popular messaging app took quite a while to bring in the dark mode theme to all devices.

OnePlus is also trying to bring in the dark mode on its platform. The Chinese company might be influenced by DarkQ, on Android 10 allows users to enable the built-in forced dark mode on a per-app basis. This means that users get an option to switch to dark mode for a particular app by changing the settings.

OnePlus Dark Mode

OnePlus is bringing in a new way to push the dark mode theme to various apps. A report by XDA Developers reveals strings within the Settings app in the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 11. This is the same beta version released for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro recently. The newly discovered strings suggest that the company is set to force dark mode for various applications.

A screengrab of the settings page further shows us the new feature. But it remains unknown which of the apps will be supported under the feature. Dubbed as the 'Enable Dark Tone in more apps', the string further gives us a description of the new feature.

"Make apps that don't support dark theme also appear as dark tone," was the description noted by the report. It should be noted that forced dark mode might lead to the app not functioning properly. The same has been noted by the OnePlus Settings page as well.

Just like DarkQ, we might see OnePlus allowing a few apps to retain the light mode, especially those that don't react well with forced dark mode. OnePlus might implement a similar feature or settings with an updated release of the open beta.

