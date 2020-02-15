OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T Pro OxygenOS 10.3.1 Update Brings Jio WiFi Calling Support News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, Reliance Jio introduced the Wi-Fi calling feature for its subscribers across the country. Back then, the telco has rolled out this service to nearly 150 smartphones from various brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, etc. However, the OnePlus smartphones were not supported by Jio while Airtel Wi-Fi calling was supported by these devices.

In the meantime, there was a workaround that lets OnePlus users get the Jio Wi-Fi calling feature. It worked on devices such as OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. Now, OnePlus has rolled out an update to select devices including OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 and this brings the Jio VoWiFi support among others, reports OnePlus forum.

OnePlus 7 Series Update

In a recent development, OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.1 update for the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 smartphones in India. The same in Europe is OxygenOS 10.0.7 for 7T Pro and OxygenOS 10.0.4 for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. Notably, the update brings the January Android security patch, Cricket scores card in Shelf and the much-awaited Jio VoWiFi calling support among others.

This update to the OnePlus smartphones is a phased one and will be rolled out only to a limited set of users initially. There will be a wider rollout in the coming days after ensuring that there are no major bugs. Given that all the devices in the OnePlus 7 series launched in 2019 have received this update, we can expect the OnePlus 7T to also get it sometime soon.

OnePlus Smartphones Get Jio Wi-Fi Calling

With the Jio Wi-Fi calling called enabled on select OnePlus smartphones as mentioned above, users will be able to see the VoWi-Fi icon in the status bar along with other aspects such as the battery, network strength, and others. And, it is possible to use the Wi-Fi calling feature when the phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network. This way, the issues pertaining to poor connectivity issues will be resolved.

Do you own the OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro or OnePlus 7, then here you can wait for the OxygenOS 10.3.1 in India to get these features mentioned above.

