Guide To Enable Jio Wi-Fi Calling On OnePlus Smartphones
Earlier this month, Reliance Jio introduced the Wi-Fi calling feature for its subscribers across the country. As of now, the telco has listed that it supports nearly 150 smartphones from various brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, etc. However, the OnePlus smartphones are not supported currently for reasons known only to the company.
However, the OnePlus users who are eager to try out the Jio Wi-Fi calling feature need not worry as there is a workaround that lets them enjoy this feature. This workaround is said to be supported only by the newly launched OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones. Maybe when it is officially rolled out, we can expect it to support more devices from the company.
How To Turn On Jio Wi-Fi Calling On OnePlus Smartphones
- Firstly, you need to download and install the OnePlusLogKit 1.0 APK from here
- If you get the prompt, you need to enable "Install from Unknown Sources"
- Now, dial *#800# from the Dialer
- Once you get a warning, hit Enter
- Go to OnePlus Log Kit → Function Switch → VoWiFi switch and enable it
- Next, reboot your smartphone
- Lastly, go to Settings → Wi-Fi & Internet → SIM & Network → SIM (choose Jio 4G) → Enhanced Communications → Turn on Wi-Fi Calling
That's it! Wi-Fi calling will be enabled on your OnePlus smartphone. Also, you will get the VoWi-Fi icon in the status bar along with other aspects such as battery, network strength, and others. You will be able to use the Wi-Fi calling feature when your phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network, thereby resolving issues related to poor connectivity issues.
However, you need to be cautious as the OnePlusLogKit's Function Switch is a developer testing option and its functionality could be unstable after you enable it. We can expect Jio and OnePlus to roll out the Wi-Fi calling feature to the latter's smartphones soon to make it simple for users.
