OnePlus 7T India Launch: Processor, Camera, Battery, And More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus just launched the 7T which makes it the first smartphone to run Android 10. The new OnePlus smartphone comes in two color variants - Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver. As the successor to the OnePlus 7, the 7T model has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display and 90Hz refresh rate. There's also a waterdrop notch with thin bezels.

OnePlus 7T Processor, Battery, Price, Other Features

The OnePlus 7T is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, a chipset Qualcomm says delivers 15 percent better graphics performance and 4 percent improved CPU over its predecessor Snapdragon 855. The chip also aided by UFS 3.0 that enhances the OnePlus 7T's storage for faster app load time.

The OnePlus 7T has an 8GB RAM and comes in two variants for the storage - 128GB and 256GB. Coming to the battery, the OnePlus 7T has a 3,800 mAh battery and ships with the OnePlus Warp Charge 30T, which claims to charge the device 18 percent faster than the OnePlus 7 Pro's fast charging tech.

OnePlus 7T Display, Camera Setup

The OnePlus 7T has marked a new trend for all future OnePlus smartphones as they'll have Fluid AMOLED displays. The new smartphone has a new feature called Chromatic Reading Mode that reduces the color saturation levels to provide a pleasant reading experience. The OnePlus 7T comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports HDR10+ and Oxygen OS based on Android 10.

The OnePlus 7T features a triple rear camera setup with a feature called Super Stable that is deemed to improve the stabilization mode. The primary camera is a 48MP, followed by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and lastly a telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom. The OnePlus 7T supports Nightscape on the wide-angle camera as well. The front camera is a 16MP shooter.

OnePlus 7T Price, Sales

The price of the OnePlus 7T starts from Rs. 37,999 and goes up to Rs. 39,999 for the top-end variant. Eager buyers should note that the Frosted Silver color variant is available only in the base model of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone will kickstart its sales at the Amazon Great Indian Sale beginning shortly. OnePlus fans can also purchase the new smartphone at exclusive pop-ups in selected cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad on 27 September.

Best Mobiles in India