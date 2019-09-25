OnePlus 7T Will Be Launched With Android 10-Based OxygenOS 10 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus, which is known for its affordable premium flagship smartphones is all set to take the wraps off the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV on September 26. While we are just a day ahead of the launch of this smartphone, the company has taken to confirm another interesting aspect.

OnePlus 7T Will Run Android 10

Well, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 7T will be launched with Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 out-of-the-box. This will make it the first smartphone officially to run the latest Google apps and services as a part of Android 10.

Eventually, buyers need not download an update package to get the all-new features of the OS as soon as they purchase the device. What's more interesting is that this announcement has been made soon after the official announcement of the Android 10 update to the OnePlus 7 series. The company has also shared the redesigned OnePlus 7T retail box ahead of its announcement.

Oxygen10 Features Revealed

Besides confirming that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will run Android 10 out-of-the-box, the company's CEO and founder, Pete Lau, revealed a few new features that OnePlus 7T users can expect from OxygenOS 10.

Firstly, the latest iteration of the OxygenOS will come with the highly-awaited system-wide Dark Mode. The company has added a slew of additional customizations in the Oxygen10. The update is said to bring improved location and privacy controls for users. Android 10 also brings system-wide smart reply and new gesture navigation features. Other features include live captions feature, data security improvements and more.

OnePlus Android 10 Update Schedule

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro have already started receiving the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update. And, OnePlus is also working on the Oxygen10 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones. It is believed that the company will roll out the update to OnePlus 6, 6T, OnePlus 5 and 5T in the coming months.

What We Think

Since the past few years, we have seen that OnePlus is committed to roll out timely updates to its smartphones. The company brings Android-based OxygenOS, its custom skin with enriched features for its users. Having said that, it is not quite surprising to see the Android 10 update rolling out to its devices. However, it is interesting as the OnePlus 7T will be the first official smartphone to run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

