OnePlus 7T Retail Box Revealed With A Cryptic Message

OnePlus 7T will be unveiled on September 16th along with the OnePlus TV in India. The company has already confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will have a circular camera cutout at the top and an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate with a water-drop notch.

With the latest teaser, the company's co-founder and CEO Pete Lau has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 7T will come with an all-new red color packaging and a special message as follows:

"This is the OnePlus 7T. It's the culmination of all our design and engineering efforts and crafted for those, who like us, always strive for the very best."

OnePlus 7T Specifications

According to lastest speculations, the device will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus will power the smartphone with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage.

The circular camera housing on the back will include a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the device is likely to use a 16MP camera with support for face unlock.

A 3,800 mAh battery will power the smartphone with support for Warp Charge 30T, which is believed to be 15 percent faster than the Warp Charge 30 technology found on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Last, but not the least, the device will ship with the Oxygen 10 OS on top of Android 10.

OnePlus 7T Pricing

The OnePlus 7T will be undercut the OnePlus 7 Pro's pricing. However, it is believed that the device will cost more than the OnePlus 7. The smartphone is likely to be priced around Rs. 35,000 and will be available for sale on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019. The device is likely to face fierce competition from the likes of the Asus ROG Phone II, which was recently launched for Rs. 37,999 with similar if not better specifications.

