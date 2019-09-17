OnePlus 7T Official Images Released: Confirms Triple Camera Setup News oi-Vivek

The OnePlus 7T will be unveiled on September 26th along with the OnePlus TV in India. Now, the company's founder and CEO Pete Lau has released the official teasers of the smartphone, revealing the 4th generation matte-frosted glass design.

Looks A Lot Like The Nebula Blue OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus introduced a new gradient color -- the Nebula Blue with the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7T looks exactly similar to that. The biggest upgrade that we get to see with the upcoming model is the circular triple camera setup at the back.

Though the overall camera module looks new, it is likely to borrow the triple camera setup from the OnePlus 7 Pro with minor upgrades. Going by the leaks, the OnePlus 7T is expected to come with a 48MP primary sensor, 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens. Besides, the phone will have a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

The speculations also suggest that the OnePlus 7T will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, which was again a feature that was originally seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The device is expected to come with a 3800 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T. Lastly, the phone will run on Android 10 OS with OxygenOS skin on top.

Our Opinion On The OnePlus 7T Renders

Specs-wise, the OnePlus 7T looks like a major upgrade over the OnePlus 7. Besides, the company CEO has already confirmed that the device will be priced less than the OnePlus 7 Pro, making it an affordable triple-camera OnePlus smartphone with a 90Hz display. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the OnePlus 7T.

