OnePlus 7T Vs OnePlus 7: Possible Upgrades Compared
OnePlus 7 saw the light of day in early 2019 and was priced less than the OnePlus 6T. This was due to the stiff competition but had minimal differences in the specs sheet. Now, the company is all set to launch its OnePlus 7T, which is expected to be a major upgrade over the OnePlus 7 in almost every aspect.
Here is an in-depth comparison between the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T based on the recent leaks and rumors.
Design: Metal-Glass Design
The OnePlus 7T is likely to be reminiscent to the OnePlus 7, except for the primary camera module. The device is expected to feature a metal-glass sandwich design with a gradient back panel.
Display: 90Hz vs 60Hz
The OnePlus 7 has a 6.44-inch screen with a dewdrop notch at the top. Similarly, the OnePlus 7T will also have a dew-drop notch with a slightly bigger 6.55-inch display. Besides, the OnePlus 7T will have an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with FHD+ resolution, a feature seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro.
The display on the OnePlus 7T will be much superior to the 60Hz display on the OnePlus 7. Besides, the phone is also expected to support features like HDR 10.
Processors: Snapdragon 855 Plus Vs Snapdragon 855
The OnePlus 7T will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, in contrast to the Snapdragon 855 processor used on the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7T will perform a tad better than the current model due to the overclocked CPU and GPU.
Though both processors are based on 7nm fabrication, the Snapdragon 855 Plus has a definite advantage, as it runs at 2.96GHz, whereas, the Snapdragon 855 SoC's CPU is clocked at 2.8GHz.
Camera: Triple vs Dual
The OnePlus 7 has a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The OnePlus 7T is speculated to carry a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens.
The camera setup will be something similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro, however, it will offer more options to shoot videos and photos with a different perspective.
Battery: Warp Charging vs Dash Charging
The OnePlus 7 supports 20W fast charging, whereas, the OnePlus 7T is speculated to support Warp Charge 30T. The OnePlus 7T also comes with a slightly bigger 3,800 mAh battery vs the 3,700 mAh battery on the OnePlus 7. A bigger battery with faster charging keeps the OnePlus 7T ahead of the OnePlus 7.
Software: Android 10 vs Android 9
The OnePlus 7T is expected to launch with Android 10 OS with Oxygen OS skin on top. Similarly, the OnePlus 7 currently runs on Android 9 Pie with Oxygen OS and is expected to receive Android 10 update in the coming days.
