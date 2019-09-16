ENGLISH

    OnePlus 7T Series To Go Official On October 10th: Expected Features And Specifications

    OnePlus is known to launch its T series smartphones with minor upgrades in the second half of every year. The company launched its OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro in early 2019. Now, the company has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 7T series will be unveiled on October 10th. Similarly, the company has also confirmed the launch date for its smart TV -- the OnePlus TV.

    OnePlus 7T Series To Go Official On October 10th

     

    OnePlus 7T Series Elaborated

    The company has officially confirmed that it is launching a series of smartphones which indicates that the brand might announce more than one device. Going by the leaks and speculations, the brand is likely to launch the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. All three smartphones are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

    The OnePlus 7T Pro might not be a huge upgrade over the OnePlus 7Pro, except the process. However, the OnePlus 7T will receive a major overhaul compared to its predecessor by including features like 90Hz AMOLED display, triple camera setup, faster processor, and more.

    OnePlus introduced the 90Hz display with the OnePlus 7T Pro and it is also the first device to run at this refresh rate with QHD+ resolution. The company is now bringing this tech to the OnePlus 7's successor, which is likely to be priced less than the OnePlus 7 Pro.

     

    Coming to the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, which is expected to be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone is likely to take the specs-war to the next level by offering more than 12GB RAM (which is currently the industry standard).

    Interestingly enough, the company has shared the launch date of the OnePlus 7T series through its international websites and the Indian website does not hint towards the upcoming smartphone series.

    OnePlus TV

    The OnePlus TV will be launched in India on September 26th, just two weeks before the launch of its upcoming smartphones. The company has already confirmed some of the highlights of the OnePlus TV. According to the teasers, the OnePlus TV will come with a 55-inch 4K QLED display with support for Dolby Vision.

    The smart TV will be equipped with an eight-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos. The company has also confirmed that its first smart TV will have a Kevlar finish and a minimal design remote.

    The software will be based on Android TV OS with added customizations from the OnePlus software team.

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 18:55 [IST]
