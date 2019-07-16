ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Announced With Improved Gaming Performance

    By
    |

    Qualcomm's latest offering -the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor has finally arrived. The Snapdragon 855 Plus is an overclocked version of its precursor -Snapdragon 855 SoC, offering better CPU and GPU performance. The company claims that the latest chipset offers up to 15% improved graphics performance compared to the previous version.

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Announced

     

    Just like the Snapdragon 855, the 855 Plus is also an octa-core chipset that runs at 2.96 GHz with an overclocked Adreno 640 GPU. Except for the amplified clock speed, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus remains identical to the Snapdragon 855.

    The company also claims that it has made some under the hood changes to the new chipset making for a highly capable gaming processor. Qualcomm claims that the Vulkan 1.1 Graphics Driver on the Snapdragon 855 Plus is now 20% more efficient, which means the phone/device is likely to consume less power compared to the Snapdragon 855 without compromising on the graphics performance.

    The new processor also comes with additional software enhancements, which makes the latest mobile solution from Qualcomm to load games faster.

    Faster And Efficient AI Engine

    The AI engine on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus gets a huge boost which can perform up to 7 trillion operations per second (7 ToPs).

    Upcoming Phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

    As of now, Asus has officially stated that the upcoming ROG Phone 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 885 Plus chipset. As a matter of fact, the Asus ROG Phone was the only device that launched in the world with the speed binner (overclocked CPU) Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

    Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said:

    Snapdragon 855 Plus will raise the bar for elite gamers with the increase in CPU and GPU performance and elevate experiences for 5G, gaming, AI and XR, which is something our OEM customers look to us to deliver. Snapdragon 855 Plus is our most advanced mobile platform to date and will build upon the success of the 2019 Android flagship Snapdragon 855 5G mobile platform.

     

    Our Opinion On the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus

    The Snapdragon 855 Plus is a high-end Mobile Solution and the fastest chipset from Qualcomm. It is speculated to offer better gaming performance on smartphones. However, the devices featuring the new chipset are expected to be on the expensive side, just like the Asus ROG Phone.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 11:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue