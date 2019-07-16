Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Announced With Improved Gaming Performance News oi-Vivek

Qualcomm's latest offering -the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor has finally arrived. The Snapdragon 855 Plus is an overclocked version of its precursor -Snapdragon 855 SoC, offering better CPU and GPU performance. The company claims that the latest chipset offers up to 15% improved graphics performance compared to the previous version.

Just like the Snapdragon 855, the 855 Plus is also an octa-core chipset that runs at 2.96 GHz with an overclocked Adreno 640 GPU. Except for the amplified clock speed, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus remains identical to the Snapdragon 855.

The company also claims that it has made some under the hood changes to the new chipset making for a highly capable gaming processor. Qualcomm claims that the Vulkan 1.1 Graphics Driver on the Snapdragon 855 Plus is now 20% more efficient, which means the phone/device is likely to consume less power compared to the Snapdragon 855 without compromising on the graphics performance.

The new processor also comes with additional software enhancements, which makes the latest mobile solution from Qualcomm to load games faster.

Faster And Efficient AI Engine

The AI engine on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus gets a huge boost which can perform up to 7 trillion operations per second (7 ToPs).

Upcoming Phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

As of now, Asus has officially stated that the upcoming ROG Phone 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 885 Plus chipset. As a matter of fact, the Asus ROG Phone was the only device that launched in the world with the speed binner (overclocked CPU) Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said:

Snapdragon 855 Plus will raise the bar for elite gamers with the increase in CPU and GPU performance and elevate experiences for 5G, gaming, AI and XR, which is something our OEM customers look to us to deliver. Snapdragon 855 Plus is our most advanced mobile platform to date and will build upon the success of the 2019 Android flagship Snapdragon 855 5G mobile platform.

Our Opinion On the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus

The Snapdragon 855 Plus is a high-end Mobile Solution and the fastest chipset from Qualcomm. It is speculated to offer better gaming performance on smartphones. However, the devices featuring the new chipset are expected to be on the expensive side, just like the Asus ROG Phone.

