Asus ROG Phone 2 Confirmed For July 23 Launch – What To Expect News oi-Karan Sharma

Asus ROG Phone 2 is one of the most awaiting smartphones after the success of Asus ROG Phone original. It not just a phone its a gaming smartphone which has received a lot of attention. Now the company has confirmed that the ROG Phone 2 is going to be announced on July 23 in the Chinese market. But still, we don't know when the gaming smartphone will make it to India.

Recent it was also confirmed that the smartphone will arrive with a 120Hz display and it is also passed 3C certification which means it will support 30W fast charging.

Back in April, it was rumored that the gaming smartphone is going to be launch in the third quarter of this year. The company has also confirmed that the ROG Phone 2 will be launch in July but didn't disclose the date. It was also reported that the company has joined hands with Tencent Games in China for in-depth optimization of the game to deliver a better gaming experience to the users.

Asus has not confirmed any specifications related details of the upcoming gaming phone. However, it has been confirmed that we are going to get an improved display with 120Hz. According to the report, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor along with up to 10GB or 12GB of RAM and internal storage of 512GB. Reports also suggest that this time we are going to witness a better GameCool system along with a bigger battery and better camera performance.

Let's see what Asus is going to bring to the table this time. Hope after the China launch India will also witness the launch soon. Currently the biggest competitor in the market for ROG Phone 2 is Nubia Red Magic 3 and Black Shark 2.

