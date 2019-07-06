ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Asus ROG Phone 2 Confirmed For July 23 Launch – What To Expect

    By
    |

    Asus ROG Phone 2 is one of the most awaiting smartphones after the success of Asus ROG Phone original. It not just a phone its a gaming smartphone which has received a lot of attention. Now the company has confirmed that the ROG Phone 2 is going to be announced on July 23 in the Chinese market. But still, we don't know when the gaming smartphone will make it to India.

    Asus ROG Phone 2 Confirmed For July 23 Launch – What To Expect

     

    Recent it was also confirmed that the smartphone will arrive with a 120Hz display and it is also passed 3C certification which means it will support 30W fast charging.

    Back in April, it was rumored that the gaming smartphone is going to be launch in the third quarter of this year. The company has also confirmed that the ROG Phone 2 will be launch in July but didn't disclose the date. It was also reported that the company has joined hands with Tencent Games in China for in-depth optimization of the game to deliver a better gaming experience to the users.

    Asus ROG Phone 2 Confirmed For July 23 Launch – What To Expect

    Asus has not confirmed any specifications related details of the upcoming gaming phone. However, it has been confirmed that we are going to get an improved display with 120Hz. According to the report, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor along with up to 10GB or 12GB of RAM and internal storage of 512GB. Reports also suggest that this time we are going to witness a better GameCool system along with a bigger battery and better camera performance.

     

    Let's see what Asus is going to bring to the table this time. Hope after the China launch India will also witness the launch soon. Currently the biggest competitor in the market for ROG Phone 2 is Nubia Red Magic 3 and Black Shark 2.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue