OnePlus Smart Television To Launch Soon In India: Leak News oi-Vivek

In 2018, OnePlus teased that the company is working on a smart television, which is expected to launch in 2019. Now, a new leak suggests that the company might launch the most expected OnePlus Smart Television in the next few weeks, which is expected to offer a lot of features, similar to the OnePlus smartphones.

The leak also suggests that the OnePlus television will not come with an OLED screen, which means the television could cost less than the premium tier smart televisions from LG and Samsung. With the OnePlus Smart Television launch in mind here is everything you need to know about the upcoming product from OnePlus.

Have some good news for you all: The OnePlus TV is not very far away, at least according to one source. The launch might be soon, so stay tuned. I have very high expectations from it, what about you? #OnePlus #OnePlusTV 😀 pic.twitter.com/qzCJnfozi4 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 21, 2019

Might Run On Oxygen OS

It is speculated that the OnePlus Smart Television will run on Oxygen OS or a forked version of Oxygen OS, which will be customized to suit the big-screen real estate. The OS will be based on Android OS and is expected to offer features similar to the Android TV OS.

Support For Streaming Services

The one thing that the budget television miss out is the support for streaming service apps like Netflix and Amazon, which offers a ton of content in HD and HDR standards. Just like the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, the upcoming OnePlus Smart Television is expected to support HD (up to 4K) streaming on both Netflix and Amazon. Similarly, the company is also expected to partner with some regional OTT service providers like Hotstar as well.

4K Resolution Expected

True 4K television is now affordable than ever before, where, a user can buy a 4K television for as low of Rs. 20,000 in India. OnePlus is also expected to launch a smart television with the 4K resolution with certifications like Dolby Atmos, HDR 10, which elevates the smart television experience.

What Do We Think About The Upcoming OnePlus Smart Television?

The OnePlus Smart Television is expected to create a new avenue for premium television at mid-tier pricing (just like the OnePlus smartphone model). As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the OnePlus Smart Television, but the device is most likely to be priced under Rs. 50,000 price tag and is expected to go head to head to Samsung, LG, and Sony's smart televisions.

Best Mobiles in India