ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Smart Television To Launch Soon In India: Leak

    By
    |

    In 2018, OnePlus teased that the company is working on a smart television, which is expected to launch in 2019. Now, a new leak suggests that the company might launch the most expected OnePlus Smart Television in the next few weeks, which is expected to offer a lot of features, similar to the OnePlus smartphones.

    OnePlus Smart Television To Launch Soon In India: Leak

     

    The leak also suggests that the OnePlus television will not come with an OLED screen, which means the television could cost less than the premium tier smart televisions from LG and Samsung. With the OnePlus Smart Television launch in mind here is everything you need to know about the upcoming product from OnePlus.

    Might Run On Oxygen OS

    It is speculated that the OnePlus Smart Television will run on Oxygen OS or a forked version of Oxygen OS, which will be customized to suit the big-screen real estate. The OS will be based on Android OS and is expected to offer features similar to the Android TV OS.

    Support For Streaming Services

    The one thing that the budget television miss out is the support for streaming service apps like Netflix and Amazon, which offers a ton of content in HD and HDR standards. Just like the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, the upcoming OnePlus Smart Television is expected to support HD (up to 4K) streaming on both Netflix and Amazon. Similarly, the company is also expected to partner with some regional OTT service providers like Hotstar as well.

    4K Resolution Expected

     

    True 4K television is now affordable than ever before, where, a user can buy a 4K television for as low of Rs. 20,000 in India. OnePlus is also expected to launch a smart television with the 4K resolution with certifications like Dolby Atmos, HDR 10, which elevates the smart television experience.

    What Do We Think About The Upcoming OnePlus Smart Television?

    The OnePlus Smart Television is expected to create a new avenue for premium television at mid-tier pricing (just like the OnePlus smartphone model). As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the OnePlus Smart Television, but the device is most likely to be priced under Rs. 50,000 price tag and is expected to go head to head to Samsung, LG, and Sony's smart televisions.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus news television
    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 8:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue