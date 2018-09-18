Here's how you can win the upcoming premium OnePlus TV

OnePlus is a known brand when it comes to smartphones. The Chinese tech brand is all set to launch its next flagship device OnePlus 6T for the masses which is expected to bring along a bunch of new features along with it. The smartphone industry is not the only area which OnePlus wants to rule. Now, the company is said to be in works to launch a new product for the users which is the OnePlus TV. OnePlus has not officially released any name for the product and is currently calling it as 'OnePlus TV'. Peter Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus took it to the company's official forum to reveal that the company now intends to set its foot in the smart home industry as well.

OnePlus has now come out with an interesting way to market its upcoming OnePlus TV. OnePlus is organizing a contest for the users where they will need to suggest a name for the OnePlus TV. OnePlus will select the best suggestion which it thinks will be best suited for its upcoming product. Notably, OnePlus will not select the winner based on the maximum number of votes rather will decide the winner on its own.

Interestingly, OnePlus will also give prizes to the users who will submit the best suggestions for the OnePlus TV. In order to avail this, users will first need to submit their suggested names for the OnePlus TV before October 17, 2018. OnePlus will then select its 10 favorite suggestions and will reveal the selected list on October 31. Each of these 10 selected finalists will be given a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones as a gift.

Apart from this, OnePlus will also select 10 top entries from OnePlus's Chinese community. Once all the entries are selected (20 in total), the company will then choose a grand-prize winner among them. The lucky winner will get an all-expense paid trip to the OnePlus TV launch event and will also receive a OnePlus TV as a gift.

As for the specs, the OnePlus TV is expected to feature a 4K display and will be available in atleast 45-inch panel. It is expected that the OnePlus TV will come with its own Oxygen OS and custom features. The TV is expected to come with a price tag of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.

So if you want to get your hands on the upcoming OnePlus TV then all you need to do is come up with some cool names which you can suggest for the OnePlus TV.

Image Source