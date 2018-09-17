OnePlus TV announced: Expected features, specifications, pricing, and more

OnePlus is all set for the launch of the next flagship smartphone the OnePlus 6T, which is expected to launch on the 17th of October with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a water drop notch. Before the launch of the OnePlus 6T, the company did launch USB type C style OnePlus Bullets earphones, hinting that the OnePlus 6T will not bear a 3.5-mm headphone jack, and, the OnePlus 6T will be the first smartphone to do so.

And now, the company has announced a new product, a flagship product called the OnePlus TV.

What is OnePlus TV?

The OnePlus TV seems like a smart-tv from OnePlus, which will compete against the likes of the Xiaomi's Mi smart TV series. Pete, the co-founder of OnePlus has mentioned in the blog that the OnePlus will launch a flagship TV, so, do not expect it to be priced at less than Rs 30,000, at least in India.

The company will launch the OnePlus TV to offer unparallel entertainment even at home to provide a sort of 360-degree smart experience. The TV is expected to come with its version of Oxygen OS with custom features and what not.

As of now, there is no information on the launch date, price, or even the specifications of the OnePlus TV. The OnePlus TV will surely create a storm in the high-end TV segments. The companies like Samsung, LG, and Sony might take a big hit in sales if the OnePlus TV is priced as aggressive as the OnePlus smartphones.

Just like the OnePlus flagship smartphones, the OnePlus TV is expected to come with an OLED display, which is the industry standard for the high-end televisions. OnePlus might also collaborate with content providers to offer exclusive content for the OnePlus TV customers. However, these are just speculations.

If we look at the expected specifications of the OnePlus TV, the smart-television from OnePlus is likely to come with a 4K display with at least 45-in screen size offering unparalleled cinematic experience. The OnePlus TV Is expected to be priced in the likely hood of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 in India. So, what do you think about the OnePlus TV?