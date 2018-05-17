OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones launched in India for Rs 3999

OnePlus launched its flagship smartphone the OnePlus 6 in India. The smartphone will be available in India for Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage respectively. Similarly, the company also launched its first wireless pair of Bluetooth earphones called the OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones for the price of Rs 3,999. These earphones will be available from OnePlus.in from the June 2018.

Fast charging support

OnePlus has touted that the Bullets Wireless headphones support fast charging. It is claimed that this accessory will get around 5 hours of playback time on charging it for just 10 minutes. There is a USB Type-C port on the product for the charging purpose.

Google Assistant support

What makes it more interesting is that the Bullets Wireless headphones come with support for Google Assistant. So you can just voice out your commands to the assistant to execute certain tasks without taking the device out of your pocket or bag. Other features of OnePlus' Bullets Wireless headphones is resistant to sweat and water. This feature will leave you free from the tension of using while you go to the gym or when you are out in rain.

The headphones from OnePlus supports Qualcomm AptX playback technology for high-resolution audio playback. The company claimed that it has implemented a new technology dubbed Energy Tubes to reduce audio distortion and deliver clearer sound quality. The Bullets Wireless headphones are magnetic and can automatically turn off when it is not in use. Snapping the headphones together will turn it off and pulling them apart will turn them on and answer a call. This feature is aimed at rendering a better battery backup.