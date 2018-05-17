OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones with Google Assistant announced

OnePlus took the wraps off its flagship smartphone - OnePlus 6 at an event in London on Wednesday. The company also came up with the Bullets Wireless headphones. Already, there were rumors that the headphones is in the making. It is the successor to the Bullets V2 headphones announced in 2016. Also, it carries the credits for being the first wireless earphones to be announced by the company.

The company's co-founder Carl Pei pointed out that they tested a number of materials for the wireless earphones product in the last two years. Though this new pair of headphones is wireless, the OnePlus 6 retains the 3.5mm audio jack.

Fast charging support

OnePlus has touted that the Bullets Wireless headphones supports fast charging. It is claimed that this accessory will get around 5 hours of playback time on charging it for just 10 minutes. There is a USB Type-C port on the product for the charging purpose.

Google Assistant support

What makes it more interesting is that the Bullets Wireless headphones come with support for Google Assistant. So you can just voice out your commands to the assistant to execute certain tasks without taking the device out of your pocket or bag.

Other features

OnePlus' Bullets Wireless headphones is resistant to sweat and water. This feature will leave you free from the tension of using while you go to the gym or when you are out in rain. The headphones from OnePlus supports Qualcomm AptX playback technology for high-resolution audio playback. The company claimed that it has implemented a new technology dubbed Energy Tubes to reduce audio distortion and deliver clearer sound quality.

The Bullets Wireless headphones is magnetic and can automatically turn off when it is not in use. Snapping the headphones together will turn it off and pulling them apart will turn them on and answer a call. This feature is aimed at rendering a better battery backup.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless price

This pair of wireless headphones will be priced at $69 (approx. Rs. 4,700) and will be available from June 5. At the Indian launch event later today, we can get to know if this headphones will be launched in the country. Also, we can get to know its pricing and availability information.