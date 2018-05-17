OnePlus 6 India launch: Watch the live streaming here event here

OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 6 in Mumbai India today, on the 17th of May 2018. The company has already launched the flagship at an event in London. Although the specifications of the phone is already out, the Indian pricing and availability are yet to be announced. There are multiple ways to catch the live-streaming of the India launch event. Here's how you watch the live-streaming. The event will be live streamed on YouTube and is slated to start at 3:30 pm (IST)

The OnePlus 6 will be available in India exclusively on Amazon. The company has also planned pop-up events in different cities across the country, where the enthusiasts can buy it without breaking a sweat.

OnePlus 6 Specifications

OnePlus 6 will feature the best-in-class hardware in town. Taking things to next level, OnePlus 6 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 CPU paired with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage. The combination is going to deliver the unmatched speed and efficiency, which every user deserve from a modern mobile phone. Moreover, if previous reports are to be believed, the OnePlus 6 will run on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system right out of the box. The smartphone is also expected to get upgraded to Android P by the end of this year.

The new OnePlus 6 will give even more reasons to love the gorgeous AMOLED panel that we have experienced on OnePlus 5T. OnePlus 6 will sport a 6-inch edge-to-edge display with a notch that is slated to deliver the best-in-class multimedia experience. The bezel-less design will offer an impressive screen-to-body ratio to provide more usable screen real estate for reading, web browsing, gaming and video playback