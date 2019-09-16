OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro Rumored To Launch Next Month News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Earlier it was reported that OnePlus could launch its 7T and the 7T Pro smartphones along with its first Smart TV, on September 26. Now, a fresh report claims that the launch event of these phones is likely to happen some time next month. While we are waiting for the exact arrival date, complete specs of the two phones have leaked.

OnePlus 7T Leaked Specs

The leak suggests that the OnePlus 7T would sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is expected to get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage. Its camera might have triple rear sensors comprising a 48MP primary lens, 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto camera lens.

Upfront, it could have a 16MP selfie snapper. It is supposed to ship with Android 10 which is topped by OxygenOS. Lastly, it is rumored to come with a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging technology, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to launch in Frosted Silver and Haze Blue colors.

Leaked Specifications Of OnePlus 7T Pro

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T Pro might come with a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. It might ship with Android 10 based OxygenOS, and a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging support. On the camera front, it would have a 48MP, an 8MP, and a 16MP sensor at the rear. While its front camera remains the same as the 7T. It is said to come in Black and Haze Blue color options.

