ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro Rumored To Launch Next Month

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Earlier it was reported that OnePlus could launch its 7T and the 7T Pro smartphones along with its first Smart TV, on September 26. Now, a fresh report claims that the launch event of these phones is likely to happen some time next month. While we are waiting for the exact arrival date, complete specs of the two phones have leaked.

    OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro Rumored To Launch Next Month

     

    OnePlus 7T Leaked Specs

    The leak suggests that the OnePlus 7T would sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is expected to get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage. Its camera might have triple rear sensors comprising a 48MP primary lens, 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto camera lens.

    Upfront, it could have a 16MP selfie snapper. It is supposed to ship with Android 10 which is topped by OxygenOS. Lastly, it is rumored to come with a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging technology, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to launch in Frosted Silver and Haze Blue colors.

    Leaked Specifications Of OnePlus 7T Pro

    On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T Pro might come with a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. It might ship with Android 10 based OxygenOS, and a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging support. On the camera front, it would have a 48MP, an 8MP, and a 16MP sensor at the rear. While its front camera remains the same as the 7T. It is said to come in Black and Haze Blue color options.

    (source)

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus news smartphone
    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue