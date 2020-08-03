Two Upcoming OnePlus Mid-Range Smartphones Appear In Video Render News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus recently launched the affordable OnePlus Nord smartphone. Now, it looks like the company is all set to launch more affordable offerings soon. We say so, as a fresh report reveals that the company is prepping two such upcoming smartphones in the mid-range market segment. However, there isn't an official confirmation from the company regarding the same.

As per a well-known Twitter-based tipster Max J. has collaborated with Concept Creator, a popular 3D artist for a 3D video render. The device is believed to be codenamed Billie though we can expect it to be launched in the Nord series.

Two Mid-Range OnePlus Smartphones

Apparently, the design created by the source for the two upcoming OnePlus smartphones - Billie 1 and Billie 2 suggests that these are based on their imagination and may not be the final design from the company. However, given that there are two models, we can expect these to be the standard and Pro or Lite variants.

In the video, one of the OnePlus smartphones suggests that there will be a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the display. We can expect these phones to sport an AMOLED display but a faster fresh rate is unlikely as these are said to be mid-range smartphones. Notably, last year, OnePlus said that its upcoming smartphones will feature a high refresh rate and kept its promise with the following launches until now. But as the devices in question are mid-range models, it could be possible that these offerings could skip the feature.

Upcoming Affordable OnePlus Smartphone Details

One of the upcoming OnePlus smartphones shows that there could be triple rear cameras that are positioned vertically on the left side along with the LED flash at the side. The pother device shows that the base model could have dual cameras with the LED flash positioned within the camera housing. And, the iconic alert slider appears to be intact on these upcoming smartphones.

As of now, only these details are known about the upcoming OnePlus smartphones. From the speculations, it is believed that these phones might use the Snapdragon 690 5G SoC but there are increased possibilities for the same to differ.

