Just In
- 37 min ago Google Set To Debut Pixel 4a Today; Can It Take On Other Mid-Range Smartphones?
-
- 7 hrs ago Amazon Prime Day Smartphones Launches And Online Sale With Offers
- 18 hrs ago Sennheiser HD 458 BT Special Edition Noise Cancellation Headphones Announced: Price, Specifications
- 24 hrs ago BSNL Revises Seven Broadband Plans: Here Are Updated Prices
Don't Miss
- News Before Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple, PM Modi to stop over at Hanuman Temple
- Finance Tata Motors Climbs 8.5% Despite Reporting Q1 Loss
- Movies Prabhas 21: Is AR Rahman Demanding Rs 4 Crore For Prabhas And Deepika Padukone starrer?
- Automobiles FCA Recalls 547 Units Of MY20 Jeep Compass Models To Address Wiper Brace Nut Fitment
- Sports FIFA defends Infantino, blasts Swiss probe
- Lifestyle Raksha Bandhan 2020: From Arjun-Janhvi To Sara-Ibrahim, Fashionable Brother-Sister Duos In B-Town
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Kerala In August 2020
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
Two Upcoming OnePlus Mid-Range Smartphones Appear In Video Render
OnePlus recently launched the affordable OnePlus Nord smartphone. Now, it looks like the company is all set to launch more affordable offerings soon. We say so, as a fresh report reveals that the company is prepping two such upcoming smartphones in the mid-range market segment. However, there isn't an official confirmation from the company regarding the same.
As per a well-known Twitter-based tipster Max J. has collaborated with Concept Creator, a popular 3D artist for a 3D video render. The device is believed to be codenamed Billie though we can expect it to be launched in the Nord series.
Two Mid-Range OnePlus Smartphones
Apparently, the design created by the source for the two upcoming OnePlus smartphones - Billie 1 and Billie 2 suggests that these are based on their imagination and may not be the final design from the company. However, given that there are two models, we can expect these to be the standard and Pro or Lite variants.
In the video, one of the OnePlus smartphones suggests that there will be a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the display. We can expect these phones to sport an AMOLED display but a faster fresh rate is unlikely as these are said to be mid-range smartphones. Notably, last year, OnePlus said that its upcoming smartphones will feature a high refresh rate and kept its promise with the following launches until now. But as the devices in question are mid-range models, it could be possible that these offerings could skip the feature.
Upcoming Affordable OnePlus Smartphone Details
One of the upcoming OnePlus smartphones shows that there could be triple rear cameras that are positioned vertically on the left side along with the LED flash at the side. The pother device shows that the base model could have dual cameras with the LED flash positioned within the camera housing. And, the iconic alert slider appears to be intact on these upcoming smartphones.
As of now, only these details are known about the upcoming OnePlus smartphones. From the speculations, it is believed that these phones might use the Snapdragon 690 5G SoC but there are increased possibilities for the same to differ.
-
74,999
-
48,100
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
9,999
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,975
-
48,900
-
42,900
-
40,630
-
20,200
-
19,200
-
37,320
-
86,999
-
10,290
-
12,880
-
9,721
-
14,316