OnePlus Display Tech With 120Hz Refresh Rate Unveiled
Soon after unveiling the OnePlus Concept One at the CES 2020, the company teased that it will introduce a new screen technology. As promised, the new screen tech with 120Hz refresh rate and Quad HD+ OLED display was introduced at the 2020 Screen Technology event.
At the event, it was stated that the company accounted for 77% of the sales of smartphones with a 90Hz refresh rate online within the country. Eventually, future smartphones with a 120Hz refresh rate display are expected to sell quite well.
OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology
The latest display technology introduced by OnePlus is a Quad HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit HDR, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is touted that each screen is calibrated at the factory to deliver accurate colors with RGB color temperature sensor with a rating of
It offers the highest level of brightness adjustment in Android at a level of 4096, which is up from 1024. It can be adjusted as per multi-scene auto-dimming, ambient light, screen color temperature dimming, etc. There is an in-built MEMC option compensation chip that is seen commonly in TVs to keep motion blur away.
Furthermore, OnePlus also shared a comparison chart showing the comparison of screen response between various phones. It added that the latest screen tech offers a better response time.
What To Expect From OnePlus
Notably, the OnePlus 120Hz Quad HD+ AMOLED display is expected to arrive with the upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8 Pro. Going by the launch of the previous flagship models, we can expect the OnePlus 8 Pro to be announced sometime in the second quarter of 2020.
Also, speculations hint that the new display technology will not be a part of the standard variant of OnePlus 8 as it is expected to feature the same FHD+ display that we have seen in the non-Pro models in 2019. Given that the new OnePlus screen technology has been announced, we can expect further details to hit the web soon.
