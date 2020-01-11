OnePlus 8 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Spotted On Geekbench News oi-Vivek

OnePlus recently showcased its prototype smartphone -- the OnePlus Concept One with a disappearing camera. The company has also been working on its next-generation smartphones -- the OnePlus 8 series. Now, according to a leak, the OnePlus 8 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench with the latest hardware and software.

According to Geekbench, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with the code name GALILEI IN2023 and offers 12GB RAM and runs on Android 10 OS. The smartphone is powered the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm. The device manages to score 4296 points on single-core and 12531 points on multi-core performance, which is a slight jump compared to the OnePlus 7T Pro, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+.

In real-world usage, there wouldn't be much of a difference between the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, the upcoming phone might offer a slight edge while loading heavy apps and games. The OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to be the first OnePlus smartphone to offer a 120Hz display.

Just like the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to offer a dual-curved display with 2K resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. Unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro or the 7T Pro, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to have a punch-hole display design for the front-facing camera instead of a pop-up selfie camera.

OnePlus is likely to launch three smartphones in Q2 of 2020, namely the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The first two offerings will be flagship models, whereas the OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to be a mid-tier smartphone with high-end specifications.

The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are also expected to offer 5G connectivity by default, where the OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to be a 4G smartphone.

